Carmen Salinas is admitted to the StarMédica hospital in the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City, where she remains in the intensive care area and in a coma since the stroke that she experienced on November 11 at her home.

And it has transpired that since Pedro Plascencia, son of the veteran actress, passed away in 1994, Carmelite have suffered from hypertension, which would have been a factor that triggered the stroke in the stem area that keeps her prostrate and connected to an artificial respirator.

The actress who maintains a mild brain activity, has been the object of good wishes and compliments from the public and members of the artistic environment, who have recalled anecdotes lived next to Carmelite sending you best wishes.

Has been the actor Cesar Evora, who expressed concern about the state of health of the former multi-member federal deputy. So he said on his way out of Televisa, where he was caught by show reporters:

“Terrible. It can happen to all of us, we are all likely to have something like this happen to us … It is a very mixed feeling ”, he commented.

The Cuban actor recalled what has been one of the greatest tragedies in Carmen’s life, the death of his son: the composer and musical arranger passed away at the age of 37 leaving the star of Tivoli.

“Mrs. Salinas always remembered her deceased son a lot and I think that for her it was a very great, very deep pain. In a way, he is closer to his son. “

César Évora (Photo: Instagram / cesarevora)

The one born in Havana, Cuba, 62 years ago said that “if he decides not to leave at this time, he was close to him anyway.” The actor who has coincided with Carmen Salinas in various television projects, highlighted the professionalism and attitude that the theater producer has always shown before the public.

“I think she is the only one who can beat me, really a woman who loved her work, loved theater, acting, to be in front of a camera, and always with beautiful energy, with great positive energy. Always with a great sense of humor, always happy in front of the camera and in front of the public ”, he added.

As has already transpired, especially in recent days, the famous Corcholata has supported many of her colleagues over the years, either by giving them opportunities in projects or by helping them monetarily, such is the case of her friends Luis de Alba and Benito Castro.

“Many colleagues have been helped by her, a woman with an impressive professional history. But we are going to think that everything is going to happen and we are going to think positively, we will see their stories, we will be listening and enjoying them ”, he concluded.

César Évora (Photo: Instagram / cesarevora_fansclub)

In the last medical part of the actress it was reported that her health continues to be delicate, although stable and with mild brain activity. Although there has been talk of advances due to limb movements, later the daughter of the actress clarified to the media that this is actually about body reflexes.

Relatives of the actress have seen certain signs of improvement in her health, however the outlook is very uncertain.

“It’s a movement, but for me it’s like a ray of hope, he’s in a coma and stuff, but when he moves that I do feel like he’s listening to me and he’s there trying to fight. Your internal organs keep workingMy mother is stable, they told us that something could happen in that time, but she is stable. The danger that was spoken of is over”, He mentioned Maria Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of the leading actress, in an interview broadcast by the program The sun rises.