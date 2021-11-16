An interesting news came for the users of Amazon Prime Video. Is that the service streaming of movies and series now has a native application for macOS. The novelty was known in the last hours, and the software can now be downloaded for free from the Mac App Store.

The app offers some features that are already present in the versions for iOS and Apple TV, but it also adds its own elements to improve the visualization of content from the Mac. Such is the case of AirPlay support and Picture-in-Picture mode, and playing the videos without an internet connection.

Another novelty of the native Amazon Prime Video app for macOS is the support for making purchases directly from it. In other words, if you buy or rent the series or movies you want to see, you do not need to complete the transaction from a web browser such as Safari. Also, if you already have credit cards registered as a means of payment in your Amazon account, you can use them directly as a means of payment. Otherwise, you can use the Apple payment system to pay with cards not registered in your account.

As for the interface design, there is nothing too relevant compared to the apps of the service for other devices on the block. In fact, at first glance it looks like a scaled-up version of the iPhone version. A peculiar fact is that the application cannot be executed in full screen, although logically the multimedia content can.

Amazon Prime Video takes the long-awaited leap with a native app for Mac

Like other streaming services for movies and series, the Amazon Prime Video application for macOS also records what is being watched from a device. Thus, if we start to see something on the Mac and we must cut the playback, we can resume it from the same point using an iPhone or iPad, or from the Apple TV.

It also includes more comprehensive controls for setting download and playback quality. In addition, according to the first user comments, it offers support for Spatial Audio with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the native Amazon Prime Video app for Mac is available for free. on the Mac App Store. Those who want to try it They require macOS 11.4 or higher.