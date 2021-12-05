

Lewis Hamilton has added his fifth pole position of the season at the Saudi Arabian GP. After Brazil and Qatar, the Briton adds the third consecutive season of the season. Englishmen have a golden opportunity to bridge the gap with Max verstappen, who will start third and lead the championship with an 8-point advantage with two races to go.

With this ‘pole’, Hamilton He is the driver in the entire history of Formula 1 with the most pole positions (32 out of 36) on different circuits; it only lacks New Delhi, Zandvoort, Istanbul and Magny-Cours.

The champion, seeking his eighth title, has dominated the qualifying with authority, setting the best time in the three runs and adding the 103rd pole of his sporting career. Hamilton was not the fastest in qualifying since the Hungarian GP and this result adds even more excitement to a grand prix that could be crucial to the outcome of the tightest World Championship of the last decade.

3 – @LewisHamilton 🇬🇧, who is going through his best run of the season in pole position (3: Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia), is the rider with the most different circuits in the history of the # F1 from pole position. Flower#LewisHamilton 🖤#ArabianGP #GPArabiaSaudi pic.twitter.com/lojlISmoOP – OptaJuan (@OptaJuan) December 4, 2021

Verstappen third

The leader of the World Cup, Max verstappen, who has everything going for him to get what would be his first title, will come out in third place. The dutch he has only won three Grand Prix of the 23 that has started from third position on the grid, but two of them have been this season: Emilia Romagna and Mexico.

The Dutchman already has a first ‘match ball’ for the title in the F1 race that takes place at the new Jeddah circuit. For his part, Hamilton, even winning and in case of abandonment of Verstappen, still would not be mathematically champion in Arabia.