Nov 13, 2021 at 17:22 CET

EFE

The Cuban opponent Guillermo Fariñas has been arrested for the second time this month in Santa Clara, just when they are missing two days before the outlawed opposition march which will take place next Monday, November 15.

Alicia Hernandez, Fariñas’s mother told Efe by phone that he was arrested this Friday and on Saturday he is admitted to the Arnaldo Milián provincial hospital where they will carry out several medical check-ups and “then a prosecutor will come to process him for something he has done.”

“We do not know what the cause is, only that they will process it”, He assured when commenting that the general coordinator of the illegal United Anti-Totalitarian Front (Fantu) has been undergoing medical treatment for several days for a bacterium that is lodged in his kidney.

Earlier this month, the 59-year-old dissident was arrested and later released after being interrogated for several hours to find out if he would participate in the march called on November 15, depending on your version.

The opponent said that at that meeting the authorities commented on his pronouncements on social networks in solidarity with the promoters of the march that the Cuban Government considers “illicit“and they warned him that” there will be no concessions with anyone. “

The organizers of the demonstration have said that its purpose is to demand respect for rights, the release of political prisoners and the solution of differences through democratic and peaceful ways.

On September 8, Fariñas He was also under arrest for a few hours and was later released, a situation that he has been through repeatedly.

The dissident, who in 2010 received the Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament for the fight in favor of Human Rights, he is one of the best known Cuban opponents, particularly for the numerous hunger strikes he has held in protest against the Cuban system.

The Government of Cuba, for its part, considers dissidents “counterrevolutionaries” and “mercenaries” at the service of the interests of the United States and denies that it has political prisoners in its jails.