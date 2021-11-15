Green beans: how to cook them and 2 recipes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Green beans are an ideal food to improve the quality of the diet. Discover two different ways to prepare them.

Last update: November 14, 2021

Did you know that you can consume green beans in different recipes? In addition to being a versatile food, since you can use it in salty and sweet preparations, Its consumption can bring interesting benefits for your health.

So, if you are not used to eating them, or you don’t know how to cook them and incorporate them into your dishes, read the information that we leave you below.

Nutritional properties of green beans

Green beans, also known as “beans”, “beans”, “beans” or “beans”, are the immature fruits of the legume Phaseolus vulgaris. These are pods that are flat or rounded, and that have different shades of green. Inside, you will find the edible part in question.

In particular, this food is an interesting source of nutrients, since it provides proteins, iodine, folates, vitamin C and polyphenolic compounds. In fact, as expressed in the «Spanish Food book», In 100 grams of green beans there is the following nutrient content:

2.3 grams of protein.

2.9 grams of dietary fiber.

24 micrograms of vitamin C.

60 micrograms of folates.

32 micrograms of iodine.

Green beans are a source of vitamin C, fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients.

How to cook green beans?

As you will see, the green beans They are ideal for adding nutrients in the framework of a healthy diet. In addition, their cooking is simple and they can be prepared in various ways.

Now, to cook those that come in pods, what you should do is the following:

To start, separate the strands or longitudinal threads that the sheaths have. Then, with a knife, you can cut both ends.

Next, you should wash them under running water to remove traces of dirt or dust.

When they are clean, place them in a pot.

Then cover with water and a pinch of salt.

Turn on the stove and cook for 5 minutes. Keep in mind that this time is variable and that the ideal is that you test to make sure they are ready.

Of course also you can cook them even if they are frozen. However, before putting them in the freezer, they should ideally be washed and bleached.

The procedure is the same; what changes is that they will take a few minutes less than those that are fresh. This is because they will be softer because they will have absorbed more water.

Recipes with green beans

Now, if you want to learn how to use them in some recipes, we present two ideas. However, there are many other options in which you can use them; for example, in salads, soups, hamburgers, etc.

1. Nutritious salad

This alternative is ideal for hot days or when you want to make a quick lunch.

Iingredients

1 cup of green beans (200 g)

1 egg.

3 tablespoons of rice (45 g)

1/2 onion.

Black pepper and salt to taste.

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar (15 ml)

2 tablespoons of corn kernels (30 g)

1 tablespoon of mustard (15 ml)

Step by Step

To start, cook the washed green beans in boiling water. Add a pinch of salt and wait 10 minutes. Once they are tender, drain and cut the medium.

In another container, boil the egg along with the rice for 10 minutes. When they’re done, drain the rice and peel the egg.

Peel and cut the onion into julienne strips. Place it in a compotera and add hot water on top to remove the acidity.

When you have finished cooking everything, in a bowl place the two tablespoons of corn, the beans, the egg, the rice and the onions already drained. Also add the vinegar and seasonings.

Mix well and voila. To enjoy!

2. Sauteed vegetables with chicken

This dish is ideal for those who want to follow a calorie-controlled diet. Its healthy combination of ingredients contributes to taking care of weight and health without neglecting the good taste.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of green beans (100 g).

100 grams of chicken breast.

1/2 of onion.

1/4 of red pepper.

2 parsley leaves.

1 carrot

1 tablespoon of olive oil (15 ml).

Curry, salt and garlic powder to taste.

Due to their versatility, green beans can be combined with other vegetables for healthier recipes.

Step by Step

To do this, cook the beans. When they are ready, reserve. Then, chop the onion and pepper, and sauté in a bowl with the olive oil.

Meanwhile, chop the carrot into small cubes and then chop the parsley. Add them to the pan with the other vegetables.

Next, chop the chicken breast and put it to cook. Stir while it cooks.

When the beans are ready, drain and reserve.

Add the salt and seasonings to the cooked vegetables and chicken.

Finally, serve on a plate and decorate with the beans that you had reserved.

Start incorporating this food into your diet

As you will see, cooking green beans is a simple task. In addition, you can easily add them to any recipe you want; from salads to more complex preparations. Remember that, in addition to giving a special touch to your meals, you will be getting different nutrients that benefit your health.

It might interest you …