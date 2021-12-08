Without making too much noise, Pluto TV is making a name for itself among the services that offer Internet television, and its first year in Spain closed with 100 free channels in exchange for advertising. So much so that there are already companies that integrate several of its channels, as is the case of Samsung’s Smart TVs in Spain that also include Rakuten TV channels.

Now, the ViacomCBS-owned company is gearing up to get another big boost from fellow countryman Google. As reported by Google itself, Pluto TV channels will be natively integrated into Google TV devices and they will appear in a tab called ‘Live’, in the style of the one that already appears on Amazon’s Fire TVs.

Pluto TV is integrated into Google TV, although first in the US

Yesterday, December 6, Google announced on its official blog that devices with Google TV, whether dongles to connect to HDMI or televisions that carry Google TV as standard, they received a new way of accessing free content. Is about integration with free Pluto TV channels, which in the United States are more than 300 at the moment. Integration begins (at least) with the United States, in fact, and we do not yet know if we will see it in Spain.

In the same way that it happens with Amazon’s Fire TV devices (although without the need to have the Pluto TV app installed), On devices with Google TV a tab will appear called ‘Free Live TV’ or ‘Free Live TV’ with all Pluto TV channels, so once we have a device with Google TV we should no longer need to use the television antenna, since in our country DTT is also included in the free Pluto TV channels.

In Spain, Pluto TV already has 100 channels that are integrated into platforms such as Samsung’s Smart TVs, and it seems that Google TV could be the next step in our country, although for the moment Google only mentions the arrival of this integration to the United States on the occasion of Christmas. In addition, it is emphasized that apps with free content will be recommended on the cover of Google TV, to continue offering more and more content from the Google service.

Be that as it may, at the moment we have no news that Google is going to take this integration far from the borders of its own country, although it would be logical that this should happen. The deployment of Pluto TV natively on Google TV will occur before this Christmas but Google already promises new ways to watch free content in 2022. Are you referring to taking this agreement to other parts of the world? Let’s trust it is.

