Movistar It is aimed at mesh networks, and it achieves this thanks to the update of the current Smart Wifi Router (HGU), which from now on allow create a mesh network in combination with the Smart WiFi amplifiers that were already available from the operator.

Thus, the operator responds to the proposals with WiFi mesh from Vodafone, Digi or Virgin telco, although unlike its rivals, instead of a monthly subscription that includes the rental of the devices, Movistar offers the free service together with the purchase of the necessary devices.

Movistar mesh WiFi: no monthly fee and even with WiFi 6

Until now, Movistar WiFi amplifiers created a parallel WiFi network with their own name and password, but with the arrival of the WiFi mesh solution, the amplifiers actually become signal amplifiers, instead of repeaters.

In this sense the Smart WiFi Router acts as a WiFi Mesh network controller and manages it, and the amplifiers intervene as nodes, extending and optimizing the signal to improve coverage in all rooms of the home.

Regardless of the amplifiers we have installed, they will all be governed by the same WiFi network, with the same name and password. A function also known commercially as smart WiFi when the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks are merged, although now it takes a step further with mesh networks and not only are the amplifier networks merged, but the devices they will connect more intelligently to the nearest router or amplifier at all times, instead of waiting to run out of coverage in one of them to connect to the other as it happened until now.

To expand coverage, all you have to do is associate one or more amplifiers to the router following the instructions of the equipment, and the WiFi network will be extended with the same name and password as the router in a transparent way for the user. In addition, you can also manage the WiFi network from the Smart Wifi app.

The cost of Movistar’s WiFi mesh solution has no monthly fee, but requires the purchase of the necessary devices. The Smart WiFi Router has been installed by default with most Fusion rates for a long time, but if you still do not have one, you will have to renew your router for 40 euros. Adding amplifiers will cost you 60 euros each if you opt for WiFi 5, or 129 euros if you prefer the amplifier with WiFi 6. If you require installation by a technician, you will have to add another 50 euros.

