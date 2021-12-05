Google Photos releases the "Locked Folder" that you should know

If you use Google Photos you should know that a large part of the Photographs that you do with your mobile will end up in the backup made by the application. Since a time ago Google was offering the possibility to Pixel to have a “Locked Folder” in Google Photos. This function now also jumps to non-Pixel mobiles. That is, it is reaching all the remaining Android. It is very interesting and not only allows hide photos to other users who have access to your mobile.

That’s how easy it is to hide photos in Google Photos

The new feature is already making an appearance in some Android mobiles no Pixel. It is a matter of days or weeks that all users can use the new function regardless of their mobile or Android version. The “Locked Folder»Is a system of hiding photos and videos that goes beyond the local.

Almost all galleries have these types of hidden places where you can move photos and videos of your choice to keep them out of the general view. To enter these secret places it is necessary to put a pin or use the biometric device systems. Google now offers this in its own app.

You simply have to enter the gallery of Google Photos click on a photo and select “Move to Locked Folder”. At the moment the function is in English and we do not know what its translation into Spanish will be.

With this, you will not only ensure that the photos and videos do not appear in the general gallery, but that backup delete this file from cloud and is only stored on the local drive. Maybe if you want to hide these photos you don’t want them to be uploaded to the Internet either.

To access this hidden folder You will need to select an input method that could be a pin, a password or the fingerprint sensor of your device. You will kill two birds with one stone: you will hide the images locally and prevent them from being uploaded to the Internet.

The feature is currently rolling out and could hit your device at any time. If you use Google Photos We recommend taking a look to see if you can already hide photos and videos.