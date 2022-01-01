Dec 31, 2021 at 2:42 PM CET

EFE

Quique Sánchez Flores, coach of the Getafe, assured this Friday at a press conference that Florentino Pérez is the best president in the history of Real Madrid, a team he will face next Sunday at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

For the blue technician, what in his previous stage as a footballer, he played for Real Madrid, its current president is the best the white club has ever had, even ahead of Santiago Bernabéu.

“As a club, Real Madrid always influences respect for history and for the values ​​they have transmitted. They have the best president in history and that we have loved Bernabéu very much and that I know from my father that he was a great president. But I think Florentino is the best president in the history of Real Madrid“, he claimed.

What’s more, stressed that Real Madrid, throughout the season, has played at a high level. For Quique, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti has managed to mix youth very well with the veteran members of his squad.

“It is a team that has been doing things very well. They have the best young people in the competition. They have four or five who are very titular. They work very well in the preparation of equipment, the gameplay and the treatment of their most expert players in the distribution of minutes. It is something that they carry well and that they still do not notice, “he commented.

Asked as he would like to win against Real Madrid with all his figures or with some important loss, he was sincere and acknowledged that some notable absence could always come in handy for his team to achieve victory.

“Reality says that when you win, once you have won, it is always better to win when the opponent has everyone available. But before starting the matches, if someone does not play, it lightens the burden of having to support the team a bit. with so many tools in its players. Do not be hypocriticalIf a player misses this game, as long as it is not serious, since obviously there are certain casualties that we give for situations that can favor us, “he explained.

“First, those casualties have to be confirmed. Vinícius’s is more than confirmed. Courtois, different news came out yesterday. But we are concerned about our players and the news that emerges from them when they tell us every day if they are all well or if one of them may fall. The rival also has his game plan based on how his coach thinks. They always play the same way, they don’t change. It is logical in large teams, who think one hundred percent of them. We are not pending in what happens in the rival players “, aimed.

He also referred to the possible absences of some of his players. At the moment, Getafe has not officially reported on the casualties due to coronavirus that it could have against Real Madrid, although various information indicates that, two days before the match, there could be three affected players.

“We are careful to get to Sunday as best we can. We have a relatively small incidence for what has been the competition. We will be cautious because there are still two days until the game and surprises can still arise, “he said.

“We work with the players we have. If the players change, the plan doesn’t change. That is the most important thing for us. The way in which the parties have worked, as always, regardless of whether incidents go up or down and what is happening in society, the party’s plan does not change. The players can change their names, but we are not going to change the look of the game and the way it is presented, “he added.

In addition, spoke about Vitolo, who is recovering from a muscle injury and will miss the match against Real Madrid: “He has a recovery and training plan different from the group. We want him to complete the recovery with preventive training this time. That he reaches his one hundred percent before joining the group so that once he is incorporated we take him into account as a the other players “.

Quique also had words of appreciation for his players, who after winning last day at Osasuna, managed to leave the relegation places for the first time since the season began.

“The merit of these boys is that in difficulty they will continue to be honest, humble and ambitious. The classification should not change anything at all. There is still a very long road ahead. You have to be in the present. We will build the future with what we do today. The past is for learning, but looking back doesn’t change anything. “

“We arrived at the game as we have been working in the last two or three months. We arrived in high spirits, psyched up and always working with the idea of ​​not losing our objectives. I do not notice big changes and news. It is good news that the group idea is above the results. This is an emotional roller coaster. In competition, sometimes you are good, sometimes worse. We are above that. It is necessary to generate a global thought “, culminated.