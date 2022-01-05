As an alternative, different variants of this message may also arise, such as:

Cannot register CONCRT140.dll.

CONCRT140.dll is missing.

Error loading CONCRT140.dll.

CONCRT140.dll could not be found.

There was a problem running dll. The specified module could not be found.

Error loading dll. The specified module could not be found.

The most common reason for this error is the lack of this file in our system. Among other things, this file could be corrupted, modified, or even removed from the system. This may be due to accidental deletion, having been uninstalled as a shared file by another program, or removed due to a malware infection. It may also be damaged by a power outage or a system crash while running.

Steps to fix this error

Next, we are going to see different actions that we can take to solve the error due to the lack of the CONCRT140.dll file when starting a program or game.

Repair Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistributable

In order to solve this problem, we can repair the version of Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistributable that we have installed on our computer since it may be damaged. To do this, we must write control panel in the search box of the Start menu and select it. We can also access by pressing the keyboard shortcut “Windows + R” to open the Run command, we type appwiz.cpl and press Enter.

Later we click on Uninstall programs. In the new screen, we look for the entry “Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistributable 2015-2019” in the list of programs and right-click on it. We select “Change” and then click on “Repair”.

In this way, Windows will try to repair all redistributable packages. Once finished, we restart the system and check if the problem has been solved.

Updating Windows to the latest version available can be a good idea, as many error messages related to CONCRT140.dll are produced by having an outdated version of the operating system. To do this, press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I” to access the “Configuration” section. From there, click on “Update and security.”

Once on the new screen, we make sure that in the left panel we are in the “Windows Update” section. Next, click on the button «Check for updates» on the right side. In the event that there are updates available for download, we will click on the “Install updates” button. Once finished, we restart the system.

Reregister CONCRT140.dll

Another possible solution is to re-register the DLL file that is causing problems. For this we can use the Command Prompt tool, which we launch by typing cmd in the search box of the Start menu. We must make sure that we click on Run with administrator rights.

Once open we write the following command:

regsv32 concrt140.dll

Once finished, we close Command Prompt, restart the PC and check if it has been solved.

Use antivirus

The presence of a virus or malware in our system can also be a cause of corruption of this DLL file, making it impossible to use and causing an error message to appear. That is why it is important to perform a scan with our antivirus to check it.

In the case that we use Windows Defender we must press the keyboard shortcut Windows + I to access the Settings. Later we click on Update and security. In the new window, click on the “Windows Security” and “Open Windows Security” section.

Once inside, click on “Antivirus protection” and against threats and click on “Quick scan”. We can also opt for a more complete scan, by clicking on “Exam options” and then on “Complete exam”.

Uninstall and reinstall the conflicting program

If nothing has worked so far and we can’t get the error to go away, we can try uninstall the conflicting program or game and reinstall the latest version of it. To do this, we can access the Configuration section by pressing “Windows + I”. Then we click on the “Applications” section. Here, at the bottom, we will see a list of all those installed in the system, so we locate the problematic program and select it. Finally, we click on “Uninstall”. Once finished, we go back to its installation and check if it can be executed correctly.

Restore the system

If nothing has worked so far and the error continues to appear, we can choose to restore the system to a previous version where the game or application worked correctly without throwing any .dll error, since this could be due to a system change that we have made recently experienced.

That is why performing a system restore to revert it to a date prior to the appearance of the error can definitively end the problem. In addition, we should not fear for our files since the system will offer us the possibility of being able to keep them.

This is something we can do by accessing the Control Panel. Later, in the group by tab, we select small icons. Next, we click on “System” and then on “Advanced system settings”, which we find on the right side of the window.

This will open a new window showing “System Properties”. Here we will click on the “System Protection” tab. Finally, we click on the “System Restore” button. In this new window, click on «Next» to see the restore points that we have available. We select the desired one and click “Next” again to start the process.