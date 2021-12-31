At the moment, the personal assistants that we control with our voice are more in use than ever. This is something we normally use on our mobile devices, but these tools are not limited here. In fact, Microsoft makes its own assistant in Windows called Cortana.
The truth is that initially the Redmond-based firm bet a lot on this tool. But despite all this, users have not accepted it as the company originally thought. Therefore, in recent times we have seen how the functionalities and utilities that this Windows assistant initially offered us have been reduced. With everything and with this we can still use it in the new system recently launched, Windows 11. Of course, we must bear in mind that its functionality and appearance is very similar to that found in the previous version of the operating system.
Although at the moment we cannot operate Windows by voice, Microsoft’s primary goal, we can interact with the assistant in other ways. For example, we can ask you many questions so that you can answer us and help us while we work with our PC. In order to get all the performance out of Cortana, we recommend that you activate the permissions of using the microphone on the system. Otherwise we can only interact with this tool through the keyboard.
Keep in mind that one of the great attractions that voice assistants offer us in general, as their name suggests, is to be able to use them by speaking. It is true that they are not always 100% effective, but we can help you.
Improve Cortana on Windows with this feature
We tell you all this because the voice assistant itself that we find in Microsoft software offers us an integrated functionality to improve its operation. Specifically, it focuses on providing us with a more correct and error-free understanding of our voice. What we are going to achieve with this move is to improve the voice technology built into Cortana so that the assistant can better understand our language.
This is a process in which all Windows users can participate that they so wish and that it will help the growth of this tool. Therefore, below, we will tell you how you can contribute your bit in this regard. The first thing we will do for all this is access the wizard as such, for example, activating it from the search box on the taskbar. Once we find the Cortana window, we will have to access its configuration section.
We can do this by clicking on the button represented by three horizontal dots that are located in the upper left corner. Next, we select the option called Settings / Privacy. Thus, at the bottom of the new window that we find, we will see a section called Contribute with voice clips. In this way, we only have to click on that button to start the process as such and thus help the assistant understand our language better.
Before beginning this learning process, the firm makes it clear to us that all those voice clips that from now on we use here for this task will be private. This means that they are not associated with our user account and can only be used by Microsoft for the commented tasks.