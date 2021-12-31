The truth is that initially the Redmond-based firm bet a lot on this tool. But despite all this, users have not accepted it as the company originally thought. Therefore, in recent times we have seen how the functionalities and utilities that this Windows assistant initially offered us have been reduced. With everything and with this we can still use it in the new system recently launched, Windows 11. Of course, we must bear in mind that its functionality and appearance is very similar to that found in the previous version of the operating system.

Although at the moment we cannot operate Windows by voice, Microsoft’s primary goal, we can interact with the assistant in other ways. For example, we can ask you many questions so that you can answer us and help us while we work with our PC. In order to get all the performance out of Cortana, we recommend that you activate the permissions of using the microphone on the system. Otherwise we can only interact with this tool through the keyboard.

Keep in mind that one of the great attractions that voice assistants offer us in general, as their name suggests, is to be able to use them by speaking. It is true that they are not always 100% effective, but we can help you.