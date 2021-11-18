Fast, cheap and healthy in the same sentence: is it possible? With these 27 recipes yes

First of all we are going to wash the sweet potatoes, dry and peel until the skin or the hardest or damaged remains are removed, thus leaving the skin.

Once they are well washed and cut, with a sharp knife we ​​will cut it lengthwise, to make the typical cuts of French fries. When we have everything cut we will separate the smallest from the largest.

We will cover them with cold water and let them soak for at least half an hour, if you don’t have time, skip this step. While we wait, we will preheat the oven to 220º C and prepare a couple of trays with greaseproof paper. Once the thirty minutes have passed, we will dry them very well and paint them with olive oil.

We will spread the canes on the tray and sprinkle the sifted cornstarch and then we will season them with the spices to our liking.

We will bake for 20-25 minutes, trying as much as possible to remove them or turn them over half the time. In the event that you bake them on a rack, it will not be necessary to turn them over..

Once these 25 minutes have passed, we will remove them from the oven and wait for them to cool down, add salt and eat!