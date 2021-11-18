Fast, cheap and healthy in the same sentence: is it possible? With these 27 recipes yes

Obligations and responsibilities take away a lot of time that we cannot later invest to cook, and many people are not willing to spend a lot of money on healthier food.
But, we have good news for you, eating healthy without having time and without spending a lot of money is possible. With these 27 recipes that we will show you below, you will be able to eat quickly, cheaply and healthy.
Baked Sweet Potato Sticks – Perfect for the Fall Season
First of all we are going to wash the sweet potatoes, dry and peel until the skin or the hardest or damaged remains are removed, thus leaving the skin.
Once they are well washed and cut, with a sharp knife we will cut it lengthwise, to make the typical cuts of French fries. When we have everything cut we will separate the smallest from the largest.
We will cover them with cold water and let them soak for at least half an hour, if you don’t have time, skip this step. While we wait, we will preheat the oven to 220º C and prepare a couple of trays with greaseproof paper. Once the thirty minutes have passed, we will dry them very well and paint them with olive oil.
We will spread the canes on the tray and sprinkle the sifted cornstarch and then we will season them with the spices to our liking.
We will bake for 20-25 minutes, trying as much as possible to remove them or turn them over half the time. In the event that you bake them on a rack, it will not be necessary to turn them over..
Once these 25 minutes have passed, we will remove them from the oven and wait for them to cool down, add salt and eat!
Quick, cheap and healthy recipes with meats
- Baked chicken with lemon: it is a roasted chicken in the oven that is very easy to make and is spectacular, it is also perfect to eat with the family.
- Pork tenderloin medallions with orange sauce: it can be eaten with sauces and that are healthy, that’s why we bring you this easy and healthy recipe for a light lunch or dinner.
- Fit chicken burgers: This recipe is very healthy and has a very important plus point, is that You can adapt it and accompany it with vegetables that you prefer, according to your needs and tastes.
- Wraps or tacos of lettuce with sautéed beef: change the wheat or corn tortillas for a much healthier option that is the lettuce buds, since they make a boat shape and you can fill them with whatever you want.
- Herb chicken with sautéed broccoli stem: broccoli is a food with many healthy properties, that is why we show you this low-calorie and very filling dish, it is also easy, cheap and healthy.
Quick, cheap and healthy recipes with fish
- Baked cod: if you don’t want to complicate things, we will show you this traditional recipe for cooking a type of fish with a great flavor and very characteristic.
- Baked salmon in papillote: it is a very interesting recipe since you can cook the vegetables you have in the fridge, since you can put the vegetables that you most want.
- Hake burgers: hake is a very nutritious and healthy white fish, it is also low in calories so it is perfect for diets focused on weight loss.
- Fish salad in lettuce tacos: before we have shown you a dish with lettuce buds but with veal, this recipe focuses on the same idea but with fish tacos.
- Grilled tuna with pepper salad: a very easy, healthy and cheap recipe for a light lunch or dinner, also the pepper salad along with the tuna, it is really delicious.
Quick, cheap and healthy recipes with legumes
- Lentils without fat: this dish will be so tasty that you will want to repeat it, and most important of all, they are healthy and very creamy.
- Oven roasted spiced chickpeas: crisp and full of flavor, these chickpeas will surprise you, you can also put the spices that you like the most and they can be an accompaniment to many dishes.
- Wrap or roll of whites with black beans, corn and avocado: this recipe is an original way of incorporating legumes into your diet and eliminating refined flours by making pancakes with egg white, to incorporate high-quality proteins into your day-to-day .
- Mini corn and chickpea pizzas: this recipe does not contain flour and gluten, it is healthy and very easy to make, and they can also be eaten at any meal of the day.
- Chickpea, olive, tomato and cheese salad: it is easy and very fast to make, in addition it is very satiating thanks to the complex hydrates that legumes such as chickpeas have.
Quick, cheap and healthy recipes with vegetables and greens
- Garnish recipe for roasted Provencal vegetables: for all audiences, both non-vegetarians, vegetarians and vegans. It is a very simple dish to make perfect for accompaniment.
- Salmorejo without bread: it is a summer recipe but it can perfectly be eaten in winter, since its satiating effect makes it a really healthy dish.
- Baked artichokes: a classic and the easiest, fastest and healthiest way to cook this vegetable.
- Italian salad of roasted peppers: a very easy recipe to make, quick and that is also delicious, is inspired by the classic Caprese salad.
- Vegetable Tian: This recipe is healthy and easy to make, it is also ideal to share with your family, and we assure you that it will surprise you.
- Mini zucchini pizzas: practically all of us like pizza but we should not eat it so often, that is why we bring you this easy and healthy alternative.
Quick, cheap and healthy dessert recipes
- Roasted apples with blueberries – it’s a dessert light and very rich in vitamins Thanks to the apple and blueberries, two are fruitful with great properties.
- Chia and chocolate pudding with yogurt: chia seeds should be incorporated into your diet, since their properties are incredible, and if you are a chocolate lover, the combination is spectacular.
- Vegan Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding: A Recipe suitable for vegans and all audiences, very healthy, easy and cheap so you can enjoy the taste of chocolate even if it is vegan.
- Fitness muffins with oatmeal, peanut butter, seeds and nuts: they are very filling and nutritious for a very healthy breakfast or snack that will give you a lot of energy over time.
- Mango, yogurt and chia seed cups: perfect for a healthy breakfast, snack or dessert for when you have a sweet tooth, you incorporate quality foods into your diet.
- Yogurt and cheese glasses with raspberry sauce: We propose these very simple glasses to make and also that you can change the raspberry sauce for the fruit you prefer.
All these 27 recipes are perfect if you are looking to eat healthily and cheaply, and they also do not require so much time to prepare.
