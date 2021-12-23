Baking is an art that engages, but also, if we choose simple recipes it is an activity that we can enjoy as a family or even a very relaxing way to escape.

In those we are today, with this selection of utensils that we have compiled essential to prepare the most delicious (and simple) desserts to enjoy as a family this Christmas, which is already playing …

Rods and other useful utensils

A pack of utensils as complete as this is essential for practically any pastry recipe. With a silicone and wood finish that combines water green (super sweet) with the natural tone of beech, this kit has everything: from blades to tweezers, through rods for 26.99 euros.





Silicone Kitchen Utensils, 34 Pieces Heat Resistant Nonstick Cooking Tool with Wooden Handles, Heat Resistant, Anti Scratch, Eco-Friendly (BPA Free)

A simple dessert for Christmas: precisely the latter are the ones that are useful to make a delicious nougat cream. A simple and very appetizing dessert at this time of year, we show you the complete recipe here.

Cookie molds

Cookies in the shape of a reindeer, star or Christmas tree are already a tradition every year in many homes. In addition, they are an ideal way to cook with children. To make the shape so ideal we only need the appropriate mold and this kit on sale that we find on Amazon is ideal for 7.99 5.99 euros.





YILEEY 9pcs Christmas Cookie Molds, Stainless Steel Cookie Cutters for Kids, Cookie Cutter Elk Snowflake Tree Bell Candy Shape

Christmas cookies: with these 83 Christmas cookie recipes for all tastes, we can take advantage of our molds and enjoy a fun time with the little ones in the house.

Tray with brownie pan

The brownie is one of my favorite desserts, I love chocolate and it is also a recipe that can be made without gluten (ideal for celiacs with a sweet tooth). To do it in an almost professional way we need a tray-mold like this one that allows us a homogeneous cut of each brownie for 15.99 euros.





Brownie Pan Brownie Mold Nonstick Brownie Mold with Dividers Size: 31 * 20 * 4.9cm

Katharine Hepburn’s Legendary Brownie Recipe: a guide to prepare the best brownie inspired by the recipe of the legendary actress, simple, delicious and a sure hit.

A kit to make and decorate cupcakes

Cupcakes are popular muffins for gossips, but the truth is that they are an ideal way to surprise guests and children (they are also delicious). To make them as personalized as possible we need several pastry bag nozzles, molds and another series of practical utensils like these that we find on Amazon for only 23.30 euros.





Set of 95 Russian Nozzles, Stainless Steel Nozzles, Baking Accessories, Cake Decorating, Piping Bags, Cupcake Molds, Ideal for Professional Baking (95 Count)

A very sweet recipe: With the Christmas spirit going through the roof, we propose this recipe for chocolate and honey cupcakes for sweet lovers.

A cake pan

A cake is a basic when we talk about pastries and for this we need a mold; It does not matter if you start experimenting with a red velvet, a carrot cake or you are more traditional (the one with lifelong cookies is just as wonderful), this one that we find on Amazon is super practical for 16.37 euros.





MasterClass Detachable Non-Stick Quick Release Loose Base Cake Pan, Charcoal, Gray, 20cm

An increasingly popular recipe every year: the three chocolates cake is becoming a classic for Christmas and for it we need a mold but not too much experience because it is super simple, we will tell you about it here.

