Easy and nutritious cod soup recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Cod soup is an easy recipe to make and packed with nutrients. Learn how to make it and what are the benefits of incorporating this dish.

Last update: 09 November, 2021

Cod soup is an exquisite recipe; This dish, typical of the Costa Rican region, is ideal to surprise your guests. In addition to being delicious, it is excellent for making a sophisticated entrance at a lunch or special occasion.

In general, the ingredients used to make this soup, beyond cod, are vegetables like pumpkin, potato, celery, and some seasonings. Fortunately, you can prepare it in a short time and the step by step is simple.

Cod soup

Cod soup is a tasty and comforting dish, as well as very nutritious.

In some regions, this food is a classic that cannot be missed in Lent and Easter. Of course, the truth is that you can enjoy it throughout the year.

Cod can be found fresh and is also available canned. Therefore, you will have no problem having this ingredient on hand if you want to prepare this recipe. Now, take a pencil and paper, and write down the ingredients and the step by step.

Ingredients

8 cups of water

1 kilo of cod.

4 medium potatoes.

2 stalks of celery.

1 cup of pumpkin.

2 medium carrots.

2 tomatoes

Salt and black pepper to taste.

2 cloves of garlic

2 peppers

Thyme leaves

Step by Step

To make this soup, the first thing you need to do is soak the cod in advance. To do this, you must put it in a source of water the day before you decide to make this recipe.

Once you have soaked the fish long enough, discard the used water and chop the fish into equal-sized pieces. Season with salt and pepper, and reserve until it is time to use.

On the other hand, place the water in a large pot and heat it with a pinch of salt. While you wait, peel the potatoes and dice. Do the same with the squash and carrots.

When the water comes to a boil, add the cut vegetables and cook for 20 minutes. This time is approximate and variable, what you must control is that the potatoes are al dente when turning off the fire.

On the other hand, peel and chop the onions and garlic cloves.

Next, cut the tomatoes into cubes and the peppers into strips, and cook in a frying pan with a splash of oil. Stir until the onions are golden brown.

Lastly, add the thyme leaves. That’s all to prepare this delicious cod soup, it only remains to serve and enjoy.

What does cod contribute?

Cod is a highly recommended fish to be included in the usual diet due to its excellent nutritional value.

Now that you know how this recipe is made, we will tell you what are the nutritional contributions that cod has so that you do not hesitate to incorporate it into your usual diet. It is a lean, tasty and easily digestible fish. It is considered a nutritious food, since it provides proteins of high biological value, vitamins and minerals.

According to the data extracted from Spanish Food Book, has a remarkable percentage of selenium and phosphorus. Thus, with a serving of 200 grams, 39% of what is recommended for men and women between 20 and 39 years old is obtained.

Regarding its vitamin content, those that stand out the most are those of complex B, including B6 and B12; their contribution covers 31% and 40% respectively of each of them for the same group mentioned above.

Regarding the content of other nutrients, in 100 grams of food there are:

74 calories.

17.7 grams of protein.

24 micrograms of calcium.

20 micrograms of magnesium.

279 milligrams of potassium.

0.179 grams of omega 3.

1.3 micrograms of vitamin D.

Benefits of consuming cod soup

Due to its components, this soup is beneficial for the body. Next, we will tell you some of its main benefits, but emphasizing the contribution of this fish.

Protects cellular health

Cod components protect cell health. Among the nutrients that have this effect, selenium, vitamin D and omega 3 fats stand out. The action of these is to eliminate the toxic components that attack cell membranes and, with it, they avoid the damages and the death of the same.

Preserves heart health

Different studies show that omega 3 is protective of the heart and cardiovascular system. This type of fat helps lower the cholesterol that circulates in the blood and thus prevents the formation of atheroma plaque.

For this reason, entities such as World Health Organization recommend consuming foods that contain this element on a regular basis. Some examples are:

Blue sea fish.

Flax and chia seeds.

Olive, canola or cod oil, among others.

Nuts such as peanuts, walnuts, almonds, chestnuts, among others.

Avocado

Maintains brain health

Omega 3 and cell protectors contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. In fact, They are necessary to preserve brain health and prevent the development of diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Prepare this delicious cod soup

Don’t wait any longer to prepare this exquisite soup. There is no doubt that, in addition to its flavor, it is a dish full of nutrients. Keep in mind that incorporating quality foods, such as cod, can bring great benefits to your heart, brain health and your health in general.

It might interest you …