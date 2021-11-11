The free dollar sustains the uptrend

In the week prior to the legislative elections, the free dollar surpassed the 200 peso barrier and stretched the exchange rate gap above 100 percent. TO $ 206 per unit, the “blue” dollar gains one peso this Thursday and records another record prices, to post a gain of 24.1% in 2021.

Since PASO, the free dollar has risen by 11.4% or 20 pesos in less than two months, from $ 185 on September 10.

The wholesale dollar, at $ 100.18, is traded up three cents on the day, while the exchange gap reaches 105.6%, the highest in almost a year, since November 18, 2020.

The Central Bank continues in November with its daily liquidity regulatory intervention in the wholesale market and in the month it scores a negative balance of about 320 million of dollars.

The Bookings international markets fell USD 89 million on Wednesday to 42,790 million of dollars.

“Without financing and without credibility, it cannot work. What Argentina needs is a comprehensive plan that works for the country, “he said. Javier Timerman, AdCap partner and co-founder of Banza, in CNN Radio.

“The Argentine problem does not pass so much by the type of public policies, but rather by the type of consensus that is generated to advance towards a comprehensive economic plan, whether it is more central, more interventionist or more market-based. And what today is hindering progress in the negotiations with the IMF is that. In Argentina, much more political clarity, more political anchoring and credibility are needed ”, concluded Timerman.

