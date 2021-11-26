Do not rush. It is true that lacking such essential Google software is a clear disadvantage compared to the rest, but the properties offered by the Huawei P40 Pro are worthy of admiration.

The variety that you can find under this premise is still considerable. For this reason, we make it easier for you to search for a new device by bringing you mobiles with more than 300 euros discount on Amazon . Be careful, because they are all beasts.

In fact, it has one of the best cameras of the market thanks to its collaboration with Leica, although it is not the only thing that this terminal boasts for 724.68 euros. Your processor Kirin 990 provides fascinating performance in all respects.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is not just any mobile, but one of the best top of the range of the sector. Proof of this is your CPU Snapdragon 888 5G, the last semiconductor of the American company; its 65 W super fast charge and its Dolby Atmos audio.

In addition, the fact of opting for an OPPO phone guarantees you to enjoy one of the layers of personalization better optimized for Android. Under normal circumstances its price is 1169 euros, but with the discount stays at 856.14 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S21

It is one of the members of the latest high-end from Samsung. The best thing about this Samsung Galaxy S21 is that it does not have so much to envy to his companions. Obviously it has worse specs in certain respects, but the difference in terms of power is not as abysmal as in other cases. With an exact discount of 310 euros, your cost is set at about 800 euros.

2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and the latest Exynos processor make this smartphone an ideal alternative if you want a device the most similar to iPhone, but with Android.

realme X50 Pro

It is possible that this terminal is somewhat behind the previous ones. However, its current price is much lower, specifically 470.33 euros. In the same way it brings with it high-end features as a Snapdragon 865 processor close to the last generation.

Other notable components of this Realme X50 Pro are its Super AMOLED screen and its 65W fast charge to get your mobile ready in less than 45 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

You are facing what is probably the best offer this Black Friday. If you are fond of video game you will not let it escape. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 can be completely yours with a 600 euros discount!

It is no joke, the one that is one of the best (or the best) mobile gaming it is 400 euros. A negligible figure for a terminal with a Snapdragon 888 CPU and a GPU Adreno 660. Ideal to enjoy your favorite game at an excessive quality. But not only that, but it has a 5500 mAh battery with fast charging up to 90 W. A complete madness.

OPPO Reno 4 Pro

This case is quite similar to the Realme X50, as it does not have such powerful properties as the rest, but it is still a good alternative for the 468.33 euros to those who are currently.

In terms of performance it is a step below than its brand partner, although it does not mean that it does not have remarkable characteristics such as its Snapdragon 765G or a battery with fast charging of 65 W.