It has taken but finally Google has dared to bring the dark mode to one of its most iconic applications, Google Maps and also does it on iOS, territory of Apple Maps, one of its rivals when it comes to map applications. AND here we are going to tell you how to activate it.

Having Google Maps with dark mode on iOS is not difficult, although the steps are not the same as those that we had to carry out in Android. With the arrival of the dark mode of Maps on iOS we will no longer be blinded if we use the dark theme in the system and suddenly we open the Google utility.

No more blinding us with Maps on iOS

Google had announced in August that it would bring dark mode to Google Maps and has been now when, by doing it silently, users have begun to realize. In fact in The Verge they say that it has almost gone unnoticed.

To enable the dark mode of Maps in iOS we have to click on the upper area in the profile photo to enter the “Settings” of the application. Once inside we have to look for the section “Other Maps Settings” and we will see a subsection with the title “Dark mode”, disabled by default.

Inside we will find three options: “Activated”, “Disabled” and “Same as on device”, which is used in the system configuration so that it changes automatically if we use the light or dark mode in iOS. It is enough to choose the one that interests us the most.

In this way, with the dark mode activated, we will no longer find the use of the Google Maps application annoying, especially when we are using the dark tones in the phone settings.

