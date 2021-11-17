Android 12 Material You has been one of the most important renovations in all Google applications since the original Material Design, with new designs and new widgets. In the field of widgets, Gmail debuts with a new widget more useful than ever.

Gmail has had a widget for a long time, but until now it was basically a list of the messages of the chosen label, without more. The new widget, in addition to adopting the system colors, adds shortcuts for Chat, Rooms and Meeting, if you have active tabs in Gmail.

New Gmail widget

The Gmail widget so far was something minimalist: a vertical list of messages and a floating button to write a new one. All this with a header that indicates the label that is being displayed and in white or dark, depending on the Android theme.

The new Gmail widget, which is being released in version 2021.10.31, is passed to Material You, with a design similar to what we have seen in the widgets of other applications in the house. The widget changes slightly depending on its size, showing or hiding items.

The old widget (left) and the new one (right)

In addition to adapt their colors to those of the wallpaper, the new Gmail widget includes a more pronounced header, which integrates the button to compose a message at the top. Of course, there is also the list of messages of the label you have chosen, with a more visible icon.

A novelty is that, if you have the Chat, Rooms and Meeting tabs active, the shortcuts as long as they fit. If the widget is tall enough, they appear at the bottom. If not, they are included on the right. When the widget is too small, the shortcuts are not displayed.

This new widget requires the Gmail version 2021.10.31, available in APKMirror and in deployment on Google Play, although its activation is done from the server, so it could take a few days to appear on your mobile.

Via | 9to5Google