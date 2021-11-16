The candidate of Together for Change won in the province of Buenos Aires by almost 1.3% difference with the leader of the Frente de Todos

In the midst of the statements of all Together for Change about a “resounding victory” and the “denials” that point to the Government after the result of the elections, the elected national deputy for the opposition space in the province of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, He said that who was his adversary of the Frente de Todos, Victoria Tolosa Paz, contacted him to congratulate him on having won the elections.

“This morning Tolosa Paz sent me a message, he congratulated me. I sent a message to everyone. I have a thousand messages that I could not answer, but I did not see that of some other of the main (referents of the ruling party). Politeness, does not remove the brave. It seems to me that you have to be responsible in all this, “he pointed out on Monday night during an interview with journalist Romina Manguel on the channel. A24.

According to the provisional scrutiny, The list headed by Santilli in the province of Buenos Aires was first in this district after having obtained 39.81% of the votes, almost 1.3 points more than Kirchnerism. The government coalition greatly reduced the difference it had in the PASO at the Buenos Aires level, but with 38.53 percent of the votes it was not enough to turn the result around.

Despite this adverse context, which was repeated, and amplified, also in other jurisdictions of the country, when the president Alberto Fernandez He went up to the stage of the official bunker in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Chacarita, summoned the militancy to “celebrate” next Wednesday in the Plaza de Mayo what he considered an electoral “triumph”.

These words generated the rejection of the main figures of Together for Change, who remarked that in the general elections they received the support of “More than 9 million 700 thousand Argentines” at the national level and achieved that the Frente de Todos no longer had its own quorum in the Senate.

Alberto Fernández gave a victorious reading of the elections (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

After a meeting of the national board of Together for Change, the head of the PRO, Patricia bullrichHe even thought that it would be “good Democrats to accept the defeats and call whoever has won the election”, but assured that so far they had not received “any call from the President of the Nation.”

When asked about this issue, Santilli confirmed that he did receive recognition for the victory obtained from his main political rival in these elections, although he clarified that no one else from the Government had communicated with him so far.

However, the elected national deputy said that “society wants” that the leaders get “to work” and remarked that “If there is something” that he believes “is wrong, it is the celebration the President wants to make this Wednesday.”

“That day people have to go to work. The opposition has to be firm and rational, it is necessary to face the problems of the country. In addition, you have to listen to the polls. Has no sense. Nine million took Together for Change, seven million the Frente de Todos. Almost two million votes away. Who won? That’s it, now we have to look ahead “, he analyzed.

Victoria Tolosa Paz approached but could not turn the result of the PASO

Referring to Sunday’s results, Santilli explained that he He does not speak “neither of beating nor of hitting” , because he believes that at this time “you have to be very responsible” and that, in reality, “what won was the agenda of the people, who want education to be the engine of exit, work, criminal prisoners, power live in peace and the country developing ”.

However, he also highlighted the importance of the success that Juntos por el Cambio achieved: “You have to measure what is happening. We lost the province of Buenos Aires by 16 points in 2019 and when they asked me to top the list, they asked me to reduce the distance. There was talk of a digit, or of losing by less than 7, of 8. The PASO was a process in which the expansion of our space led us to grow substantially. And I said it the day before the election, you had to win even by one vote “he explained.

The list of Santilli and Facundo Manes managed to prevail in Buenos Aires territory (Photo: Aglaplata)

Looking towards 2023, the former deputy head of the Buenos Aires government assured that “the discussion is not whether or not to dispute the leadership of (former president Mauricio) Macri”, but he highlighted the figure of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, whom he described as someone “who has a great track record.”

“He is my friend and he always accompanied me in every corner of the Province that I went to. He is a different leader, who has a different vision of how to face Argentina’s problems. But all the leaders of our space also accompanied me ”, he added.

Finally, he referred to one of the latest statements by Macri, who after voting predicted a “change of era” in the country and a “transition” during the two years remaining to the current administration of the Frente de Todos.

“What I believe is that Argentina is going through a moment of crisis that is not of one government or another, it is structural. I think the pandemic deepened it even more, that we have more serious problems today. They are going to be very hard years, very difficult, and the opposition has to be rational, responsible, firm, that has common sense, for me, “he commented on the matter.

