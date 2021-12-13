The month of December is advancing and we continue with our suggestions so that you can effortlessly organize your Christmas menus. In addition to reviewing the best fish and meat options, this time we are going to focus on dishes for a Delicious vegan Christmas, party recipes worthy of any celebration and that will be enjoyed equally by all the guests at the table.

I know it can be difficult to design a Christmas menu for many diners when there are some diners with special needs, as well as an allergy, and even today veganism creates some confusion. But these vegan recipes will please everyone, and I think it is good to remember that you can include party dishes at the table that do not have any animal ingredients. There are delicious vegan recipes for all tastes.

Appetizers and starters

Mutabal or the Jordanian version of baba ganush

We varnish the aubergines with a little oil and roast them for 30 minutes in the oven at 190ºC. We turn and roast them for another 30 minutes. They will be slightly charred and very wrinkled. We let them cool just enough so we don’t get burned and we peel them by pulling the skin that comes off without difficulty. Chop the resulting pulp with a knife, add the salt and put the aubergine puree in a bowl, where it we dress with five tablespoons of virgin olive oil and the juice of one lemon. We mix well. Chop the tomato, garlic, pepper and mint and add them raw to the bowl of roasted aubergine. It is important that everything is very choppy so that no ingredient stands out especially above the others. We stir carefully, we taste and we rectify the salt.

I would say that the snacks and entrees section is always the easiest when it comes to looking for vegan options. Is there something easier and richer than making some cherry potatoes with your duo of Canarian mojos? The salads and spreads They are very helpful and are always liked by everyone, like baba ganush or mutabal in its Jordanian version, because hummus is already widely seen. Encourage us to also surprise with vegan patés, such as the vegetable with red lentils and aubergine or the one with mushrooms and walnuts.

Many people forget legumes when it comes to thinking about party menus, and it is a big mistake. You might get a weird look when you pull out the addictive spicy crunchy chickpeas, but they won’t take long to go away. The same will happen with cauliflower with turmeric, a surprising appetizer full of flavor that will reconcile many with this vegetable. Two other very tasty recipes that also can be prepared in advance They are the homemade candied piquillo peppers and the mushrooms marinated with chilli.

Other vegan appetizer recipes

First courses

A good trick for someone non-vegan looking for a suitable first course is to turn to their favorite vegetable garnish. Giving a special touch to vegetables We get delicious dishes, such as Provençal zucchini, potato and aubergine millefeuille or braised leeks with dried fruits. Another good idea is to present the vegetables on skewers and skewers, such as the balsamic mushrooms.

Let’s also think about taking advantage of vegetables that are in full season to get the maximum flavor at the table. For example, punched artichokes are a delight and an original way to present them. The red cabbage It is not usually missing in many Christmas menus, and it is perfectly suitable for vegan diets, both in its braised version with apple and chestnuts and in a fresh salad with vegan mayonnaise. If you choose one salad, make it something original, like the delicious Moroccan recipe for aubergines.

More vegan first ideas

Main courses and main courses

It is common to find pasta as a first course in many menus, but it is so filling that I prefer to always place it as a main or second dish. Pasta is liked by everyone And it is easy to make a vegan version without complications, for example with some surprising spaghetti with capers, basil and truffle, or the original wheels with broccoli in a casserole. If you prefer to use another carbohydrate base, stuff some vegetables it is always a good option. We have as an example two recipes for tomatoes, stuffed with couscous and with vegetables and pine nuts.

The tofu It is a good option when we are looking for a vegan protein because nowadays it is very accessible. We can prepare anything with it, for example a very tasty tofu in a black garlic sauce or in the shape of triangles sautéed with pineapple and ginger. Let’s not forget again about legumes, a good source of nutrients that can be dressed in many ways. I recommend using lentils of fine varieties for dishes that are not too heavy, like the colorful Beluga Lentil Salad with Tortilla Chips, or the colorful Crispy Red Lentil Salad.

Other vegan main dish recipes

Dessert time

No party menu can be complete without your sweet brooch, much less at Christmas. The quick resource is to get fresh fruit, but let’s be a little more creative, that the occasion deserves it, and vegan dessert options there are many. For example, continuing with the fruit, assembling a well-prepared homemade fruit salad is easy and will be a luxury on the table. It is also the best bet if the menu has been strong, although another sweet and light alternative can be the vegan lemon flan.

Now let’s recognize that there is nothing like a good chocolate dessert. Irresistible recipes are the vegan chocolate and orange cake, the chocolate and raspberry cake, the chocolate and rye cake or the surprising two-ingredient chocolate mousse. It is also not a bad option to finish the meal with a crunchy sweet snack, such as vegan coconut oatmeal cookies, a good alternative to nougat and shortbread.

More vegan desserts and sweets

Surely you have already included more than one vegan dish in your traditional menus, even without thinking about it. There are many delicious options for the Christmas table that everyone can enjoy at home equally, without having to complicate too much. I hope this selection of vegan party recipes It has inspired you to include a version in Christmas lunches and dinners.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

