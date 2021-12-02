In the last 24 hours, 3,345 new infections were added (Photo: EFE / David Guzmán)

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 1, the Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the figures on the advance of the coronavirus in Mexico at the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m. Through General Directorate of Epidemiology issued the COVID-19 technical report.

Since the health crisis began in February 2020 to date, there have been 3,891,218 total cases and 294,428 deaths from the disease. In the last 24 hours they joined 3,345 infections and 182 new deaths to national statistics.

It was also specified that currently it has been accounted for 564,460 suspected cases, 7,427,539 negative and 21,229 active cases estimated.

The country’s health authorities explained that the incidence rate accumulated cases is 3,017.1 per 100,000 residents. Regarding the distribution of confirmed cases, it shows a predominance in women with 50.2 percent. And the median age in general for infections is 39 years.

For the beginning of December, the record of accumulated cases By state it does not present many changes compared to the data of November 30. The Mexico City continues to head the graph with 985,173 accumulated infections. In the last day 396 cases increased.

They are followed by the State of Mexico (379,161), Nuevo León (207,089), Guanajuato (196,638), Jalisco (163,415), Tabasco (143,696), Puebla (125,812), Veracruz (123,954), Sonora (118,138) and San Luis Potosí (105,372) ), which together make up more than two thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

The daily technical report also shared what are the population groups with the most estimated cases registered from the last five weeks until now. He stressed that the group of 18 to 29 years is where there are more cases, then there is that of 30 to 39 years and finally the one from 40 to 49 years old.

On the other hand, the number of active infections throughout the country was detailed. Active cases are those that are in process, they are counted from the last 14 days after presenting the first symptoms. So far they have registered 19,967 active infections with an incidence rate of 15.5 per 100,000 inhabitants (November 18 to December 1, 2021).

The distribution of active cases by state is recorded as follows: for every 100.00 inhabitants, the states with the highest figures are Baja California (3,087), Sonora (1,798), Baja California Sur (424), Chihuahua (1,533), Coahuila (1,293), Mexico City (3,089), Aguascalientes (439), Guanajuato (1,674), Durango (384) and San Luis Potosi (545).

At the information cutoff this Wednesday, it was counted 13,529 suspected deaths from COVID-19, which includes those that are pending by laboratory (n = 3,021) and those that are in clinical judgment process (n = 10,508) by SISVER.

The technical report shared that the accumulated mortality rate per week that to date is 228.3 per 100,000 residents. And the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men. While the median age of deaths is 64 years.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico

This week, young people between 15 and 17 years old of age without comorbidities began to receive the first dose of the SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine. It is expected that in CDMX the first dose of the biological Pfizer will be supplied to 380,808 young residents of the capital.

For the next few days, new shipments of drugs against the new coronavirus disease are being considered. December 2 will arrive 585,000 doses Pfizer and on December 3 others will arrive 225,810 doses of Pfizer.

