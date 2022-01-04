Why did Apple achieve this rating?

The available data points to three main factors. First is the growing demand for the company’s flagship product: the iPhone. According to Statista, iPhone sales contributed 47% of the company’s revenue in recent years.

Additionally, the company showed remarkable resilience despite the challenges of COVID-19. While other firms suffered massive impacts from the pandemic, Apple posted growth. His results for the fourth quarter of 2021, for example, show that he made more than $ 83 billion. That’s a 29% growth based on annual data.

Finally, differentiating your products gives you an edge over the competition. In addition to the telephony sector, it has etched its name in the PC, tablet and smartwatch markets. It is also advancing the smart home industry with its HomeKit smart home product.

“It is not surprising that Apple has been steadily increasing its revenue since 2010. One thing that works for this is that it has developed unmatched brand loyalty. Through her regular launch of cutting-edge products, she has gained a following that competitors can only envy, ”said Edith Reads, finance expert at Trading Platforms.

With information from Alejandro Bazán and Rosalía Lara.