The stages were a key piece to enjoy the festival; Its great location and proximity between several of them facilitated the transfer and arrival on time to see your favorite bands (Photo: Gustavo Azem / Infobe México)

The first day of the festival was plagued by controversy not only due to the cancellation of two bands prior to the start of the festivities, but also the disconcerting Disclosure abandonment, the threats of going to Profeco and the promises of a free second day.

But despite the setbacks, everything within Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome returned to peace during Sunday November 21, where people gathered again to enjoy a new day of musical adrenaline, but now without setbacks.

In essence, the festival exuded the same atmosphere as every year; through the corridors, grounds, corridors and activations, a fashion show among the attendees themselvesOn stage, the opening bands did their best to attract, although they did, hundreds of people.

Alaina Castillo soon dazzled the Cero stage with a wonderful outfit, a talented voice and first-rate instrumentation by the girl band that accompanied her; no more visual spectacle was needed because his music speaks for itself (Photo: Gustavo Azem / Infobe México)

But late in the afternoon, and with several jewels in the crown like The Whitest Boy Alive, Parquet Courts, Ela Minus or Aurora, the horizon began to see its first thousand fans of pop rock, dance, techno.

After presenting itself as an Anglo-Saxon festival for some years, they also saw themselves on the stage with hope proposals of Latin origin, although the majority based in the United States: Ela Minus herself from Bogotá; R&B singer Alaina Castillo from Texas, Mexican descent; or Paul vittar from Brazil with an impressive techno brega dog are just some examples.

Late at night, it became a field struggle to attract the largest possible audience to the scene. On the one hand, The Bravery, from New York, they prescribed us a “Big Apple” rock, albeit soft, at times strongly distorted and raw from their drums, to their synthesizer, a seesaw of emotions.

The Whitest Boy Alive will go down in the annals of history as the band that brought together on stage Cero and made thousands of attendees dance to the rhythm of an authentic dance style that gave no chance to immobility (Photo: Gustavo Azem / Infobe México )

Pablo Vittar appeared at the Tent a few minutes later; totally different audiences, and environments at opposite poles. For the Brazilian, in front of a crowded tent of fans, everything was dance, fun, sensuality, and a little fire to the darkest thoughts of the human being. Wasted talent and perversion to the rhythm of techno brega, reggaeton, electronics and, like a 90s pop star, he presented dance routines as tough as a Zumba class at 7:00 AM.

Royal Blood crossed the main stage with his little more than ten years of experiences in genres such as hard rock or the blues. Probably the debut in Mexican lands more wild and mighty that Corona Capital has had on stage. And at the peak moment, a brutal drum solo made it crystal clear what this duo is capable of.

The night, as is normal at this time, fell with a very harsh cold that froze everyone’s face and limbs, but no one relaxed. The mission was clear, see Twenty One Pilots.

Although the minutes advanced, and the chances of reaching the subway became impossible, people continued to arrive at the Autodromo where a couple of weeks ago the “Checo” Pérez established himself in F1 from the land where he was born.

The beer, by then, had been chilled naturally, without the need for ice, but it retained the bitterness of exposure to the sun that, all afternoon, hit it right on its back.

On stage, after just over an hour of waiting, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun adjusted well to their instruments to throw ourselves into the ring of “Stressed Out”, and from there not release until two hours later his emblematic fusion of pop rock with rap and a bit of EDM.

Twenty One Pilots (Photo: Ocesa / César Vicuña)

“This is my favorite place to come and play music”they said into the microphone, as a wink to put people in their pockets, and finish off in an interlude with the trumpet of “How am I going to forget you” to the Blue Angels, from Iztapalapa to the World.

The show was not impressive only on a musical and performance level, the visual load It was very important to hypnotize us from beginning to end. Their LEDs were projected from psychedelic illustrations, to rains, digital dancers, and starry nights like those that are hidden above the contamination.

On Twitter the fight continued; a scathing battle to get not only the refund of a ticket, now also multiple benefits such as free concerts or compensation, supposedly established by law.

At the time, Corona Capital closed one more chapter in its history, and far from signifying a dark stain, it will become the legend of the warrior who, still on the ground, was able to stand up.

