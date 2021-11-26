OPPO today held a presentation event in China in which it has brought to light three terminals that had already been previously leaked. The two most powerful are the OPPO Reno7 Pro and the OPPO Reno7 while the most modest, the title of the “smallest of the family”, is the OPPO Reno7 SE 5G, although we are still talking about a powerful phone.

The manufacturer chooses to equip its SE phone (the equivalent of the Lite in other ranges and brands) with 5G connectivity on both SIM cards in addition to bringing us a powerful mid-range mobile with a great design. And yes, losing characteristics with respect to its older brothers but equally competitive. Let’s see what it has for us.

OPPO Reno7 SE 5G datasheet

OPPO Reno7 SE 5G Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

90Hz refreshment

120 / 180H Adaptive Touch Refresh

600 nit brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900

ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU Versions 8GB / 128Gb

8GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 48 megapixels f / 1.7 IMX581

Depth: 2 megapixel f / 2.4 fixed focus

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.4 IMX471 Battery 4,500 mAh

33W fast charge System Android 11

ColorOS 12 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 mm

171 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader Price From 307 euros to change

The Dimensity 900 at the controls of a 5G mid-range

OPPO’s new Reno7 SE 5G reaches the Chinese market with the Dimensity 900 per brain, which automatically places the mobile in the world of 5G phones but also places a 33W fast charge to its 4,500 mAh battery. The processor is supported by two options of RAM and internal storage, both without microSD: 8GB / 128GB for the most basic model and 8GB / 256GB for the top model.

The screen is a 6.43-inch AMOLED with a 20: 9 ratio, FullHD + resolution and protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 90Hz refreshment and the touch panel refreshes to 180Hz, although we can reduce it to 120Hz if we wish. The maximum brightness is 600 nits, by the way, and the device’s fingerprint reader is hidden under the panel.

The camera crew is made up of a rear threesome with 48 megapixels f / 1.7 in front, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth readings and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography. And on the front, embedded in the screen, 16 megapixels f / 2.4 for selfies. The phone carries Android 11 under ColorOS 12, the latest version of OPPO’s proprietary layer.

We close with connectivity emphasizing that the phone has two SIMs with 5G plus WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The new model has dimensions of 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.45 millimeters and a weight of 171 grams.

Versions and prices of the OPPO Reno7 SE 5G

The new phone sets foot in China and then leaves for the international market, and it does so in the two versions of RAM and internal storage that we have previously discussed: 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB. The prices for the eastern country are as follows

OPPO Reno7 SE 5G with 8GB / 128GB : 2,199 yuan or 307 euros to change

: 2,199 yuan or 307 euros to change OPPO Reno7 SE 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 2,399 yuan or 335 euros to change

Via | OPPO