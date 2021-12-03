For now, we have to wait, since this version will debut, initially, in the middle of this month of December. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has introduced a functionality in MIUI quite striking and that probably sounds like something to us.
It’s about the Smart Toolbox, which is basically a floating box similar to what we have seen in other brands such as OPPO or Samsung, which has nothing to do with hidden functions or anything like that. Currently this tool is progressively being incorporated into smartphones that update the security app device, but soon you will be able to enjoy it officially.
What is it for
The operation of this particularity is really simple. Once activated, all you have to do is swipe from the side edge from the screen to the center. The procedure is similar to the display of the Game Turbo menu on your Xiaomi when you are playing any game.
The purpose of this function is improve accessibility to the main applications that we use without having to return to the home screen to enter them. How? Then adding the apps to the box which signals to open them in an instant from any part of the device.
How do I check if I have it?
As we have mentioned before, this Smart Toolbox from the Asian company is only found operational on a certain number of telephones, although you may already have it without realizing it. Basically, because it is not necessary to update MIUI, since the tool is linked to Xiaomi’s security software.
If it hasn’t updated on its own, you can download the APK easily and install it in your terminal. Once downloaded and integrated into your smartphone, go to the ‘Settings’ of your Xiaomi. After that, slide down until you come across the section ‘Special Features’. Among the different possibilities that you can observe, ‘Smart Toolbox’ should appear. Otherwise I’m sorry to tell you that you still can’t enjoy this new feature.
At the moment it is unknown for sure when will it arrive to the rest of the company’s mobiles, since Xiaomi has not commented on this peculiarity, since its appearance has been sudden. Anyway, hopefully it will be integrated throughout this month.