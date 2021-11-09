It has ever happened to all of us that, when taking a photograph, we think that we have made a perfect capture. However, when we get home and look closely we realize there is a person who completely spoils that image so suitable that we had achieved.

Several years ago advanced editing tools were required, but now you can delete items with your Samsung mobile in a fast, simple and effective way.

How active

The South Korean company introduced in One UI 3.1 several novelties such as a set of advanced gestures to navigate with greater fluidity, but the core of the issue is in the option with which you can remove any object from a photograph from your own Gallery from your Samsung terminal. The first thing you should do before everything is activate this tool.