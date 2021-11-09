Manufacturers are increasingly striving to provide the user with multiple and effective advanced forms of edit our images. One of the companies that is seriously betting on this issue is Samsung, the one that since One UI 3.1 lets you remove people from photos easily.
It has ever happened to all of us that, when taking a photograph, we think that we have made a perfect capture. However, when we get home and look closely we realize there is a person who completely spoils that image so suitable that we had achieved.
Several years ago advanced editing tools were required, but now you can delete items with your Samsung mobile in a fast, simple and effective way.
How active
The South Korean company introduced in One UI 3.1 several novelties such as a set of advanced gestures to navigate with greater fluidity, but the core of the issue is in the option with which you can remove any object from a photograph from your own Gallery from your Samsung terminal. The first thing you should do before everything is activate this tool.
To do this, go to the Gallery and select an image you want to work on. In the lower area you will see a symbol of a pencil which you have to press. After this step, tap on the three points in the upper right and access Labs to activate the Object eraser.
Delete an item
Now that you have this impressive function activated, you will be wanting to know how to use it. Position yourself over the image you want to edit and click on the pencil again. Move the bar all the way to the Object Eraser tool.
What you have to do once the option is selected is draw the outline or the figure of the element you want to exclude. When you finish click on Delete and our mobile will take care of the rest.
Can my mobile use it?
The device list that can make use of this function is quite long, since the vast majority of Samsung smartphones already have the One UI 3.1 update. If your mobile is among the following you can use the Magic Eraser:
Samsung Galaxy S Series
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21 + 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20 5G UW
- Galaxy S20 +
- Galaxy S20 + 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10 +
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note Series
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip / Fold Series
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab Series
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 +
- Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy A Series
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A42
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A32 4G
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy M Series
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M62
Samsung Galaxy F Series
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12