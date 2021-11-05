The CDMX will host the Mexican GP this coming Sunday, November 7 (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

The euphoria for the next Grand Prix of Mexico is increasing as the event of the Formula 1 approaches. The best drivers and teams in the automotive world will face each other in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, so that tickets have been the object of desire of thousands of fans.

During the event Motor of Well-being and Economic Reactivation, headed by the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, it was announced that the capital authorities will donate 3,000 tickets for members of the health sector. This is due to the great effort they have made since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The previous dynamics of donation for the tickets of the Formula 1 they had been handled around the minors of low economic level. However, the capital government made the decision to award doctors, nurses and nurses.

“I want to tell you they gave us around 3,000 tickets for freeBefore, they were used by higher-level public servants and were distributed in different ways. In 2019 we gave them to the children with the lowest resources so that they could come, but this year we decided to give them to the nurses, nurses and doctors who always put their lives above others, so these 3 thousand tickets go to all of you , so that doctors who can enjoy this show and sport “, said the head of government at the event.

In addition to the announcement of the ticket donation, Sheinbaum dedicated a few words to the Mexican pilot, Sergio perez, who will seek to get on the podium and give a great show competing as a “local” before his people.

“Finally, say two things, best of luck to Czech, so that you can get on the podium, all our love and energy to make it so, there is no better award and I am very proud to be the head of government of this city and the only thing I want at this time is to be at the level that the citizens of Mexico City gave and have historically given, ”was what was stated by the CDMX authority.

The Mexican GP it has brought with it consequences unrelated to sports. The people of the capital city have participated in various shows related to Formula 1 such as the Show Run Red Bull 2021. Checo paraded aboard his car through the Reforma Avenue Before the sight of hundreds of spectators who gathered to support the Mexican.

The event and the various work carried out by the staff to assemble and disassemble the structures, complicated circulation in the streets surrounding the Reforma area. In addition, it has been speculated that some Commerce in the city would enjoy an increase in their number of visitors due to the sightseeing generated as a result of the competition.

Pérez is currently in the number five position of the Formula 1 classification. Although he has expressed the importance of competing to win the Mexican GP, ​​the man from Guadalajara must also help his teammate in Red Bull, Max Verstappen, so that he obtains a favorable result to help him in his fight for the Drivers’ World Cup against Lewis Hamilton.

