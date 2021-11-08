Although it is a date that has been celebrated in Spain for a short time, 11/11 has already established itself as one of the main commercial events, with very interesting offers and discounts on many products. An example is the new Dreame V12 Pro.

When we talk about vacuum cleaners, the main aspect is their suction capacity. The new Dreame V12 Pro has a motor capable of turning up to 160,000 revolutions per minute, and has a suction capacity that allows you to even lift a laptop.

Among the offers that the brand has prepared for this 11/11 there are various discounts important and even the possibility of receiving another free for the purchase of one. Or what is the same, two for the price of one.

In addition it also includes the possibility of taking gifts, such as a toothbrush electric. Very useful now that Christmas is coming and we need to give gifts to family and friends.

To benefit from all these promotions, you just have to follow the following steps:

Subscribe to the Dreame official website on AliExpress. Important gifts will be announced from October 18 to November 10. When you have subscribed, too you will receive discount coupons of five euros automatically. You can also win another 20 euros. The more you buy, the more discount you will receive so it is interesting if you get together with several friends and place the order together. For ten of the people who sign up first, they can receive a free Dreame V12 Pro for the purchase of another. This promotion lasts until November 11. The first 200 people who purchase a Dreame V12 Pro will also receive an Oclean X Pro toothbrush, worth 50 euros.

Dreame V12 Pro: light and powerful

In addition to its incredible suction power, the Dreame V12 Pro has many more positives. For example, your design. Thanks to the material in which it has been built, carbon fiber, it is up to 29% lighter than other vacuum cleaners on the market. In this way, it is much easier and lighter to move around the house to leave everything clean.

In addition to its motor, the brush manages to eliminate 99.94% of the dust from any surface. In addition, thanks to its LED light it can be used to clean in dark or difficult-to-access scenes.

As for the battery, it has an autonomy of 85 minutes, enough to clean the house for several days. It also includes several filtration and noise modes to adapt the suction power at all times.

But when buying a Dreame V12 Pro not only you take a good vacuum cleaner, It also carries a series of advantages such as free delivery in less than 72 hours after purchase or a guarantee of up to two years on the product.