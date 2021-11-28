Among the novelties of Android 12, privacy has been one of the sections that most attention received from Google. In part, to face Apple’s strategy with iOS, betting on the user security and privacy. And, on the other hand, precisely because Android users are increasingly aware of the importance that privacy in Android 12 or another version must be minimally guaranteed.

Thus, with Android 12 you will have the opportunity to be more informed about the permissions that applications have. And these will be more controlled by Android so that they do not exceed the permissions that we have assigned them to function. Camera, microphone, location, Bluetooth and permissions in general, are the mainstay of these privacy-focused news Android 12.

Camera and microphone, are they in use right now?

Microphone and camera They are two of the most delicate elements in the field of privacy. In computers, many they cover their camera to avoid being spied on. Some manufacturers even have a protective element. Something similar happens in smartphones. What if they are watching and listening to me without my knowing it?

Apple introduced a visual notice for iOS every time an application activates a microphone and / or camera. Google has done the same on Android. Thus, in Android 12 you will see on the screen when any application uses the microphone and / or the camera.

The Android 12 prompt appears on your phone’s status bar. In the upper right corner of the screen, the camera and microphone icons will appear when they are active. So if you want to avoid that use, you can do it from the permission settings, on Settings> Privacy.

The location of your phone, precise or approximate

Another of the most delicate elements if we talk about privacy in Android 12 is the location of your phone. Thanks to its GPS technology you can know where are you and tell others. Information that is practical for what situations but that involves an intrusion to your privacy when it is done without your permission.

Hence, to avoid suspicions, Android 12 allows you to choose between two options: precise location or approximate location. Thus, depending on the application you have open, you can allow it to know your exact geoposition or a relative one. In addition, you will have the usual options to allow applications to have constant access to your location, only when they are open or never.

And as in the case of the camera and microphone, you can customize these permissions at any time from Settings> Privacy, inside of the Permission manager, in section Location.

Permits, clearer and more precise

To make it easier for you with the permit management In Android 12, Google has simplified its privacy settings menu and made them available to us so that in just over two gestures we can decide if an application has our confidence or if we prefer to restrict some permissions, just in case.

First of all, the permissions related settings are all in Settings> Privacy. If you want to see each permit separately, you will find them in that same location, within the Permission manager. There you can activate or deactivate the permissions to the different applications that you have installed on your Android phone.

On the other hand, from the Quick settings from Android 12 you will also be able to see if you have activated the camera and microphone permissions. And by clicking on the gear-shaped icon, you will open the android settings Instantly. Another way to manage permissions, easy and fast.

And finally, the Privacy Dashboard Android 12. It will tell you if certain permissions have been used in the last 24 hours and which applications have used them. This way you will always be aware of what the applications are doing and will be able to detect abuse or misuse.

More extensive Bluetooth permissions

The Bluetooth devices are on the rise. Especially wireless headphones. But also smart watches and bracelets that communicate with your Android phone through this wireless technology. So to prevent smart devices from asking too much, Android 12 makes it easy to permission restriction associated with Bluetooth.

Specifically, Android 12 allows you to connect devices with your phone via Bluetooth without having to access the data related to your location. The good thing is that you don’t have to configure anything. This option is enabled by default.

Permissions expire if you don’t use them

Another interesting detail of the privacy options of Android 12 is that permits don’t last forever. That is, if you have applications installed that you do not use for a period of time, it is possible that the permissions are automatically deactivated. Thus, when you reopen that app, you will have to approve the permissions again.

This security measure is also activated by default, so you don’t have to do anything. Single approve permits when requested by the application. With this measure, you will avoid surprises in applications that you installed a long time ago and that they have been updated incorporating novelties and changes that may not convince you at the level of privacy or security.