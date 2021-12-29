American football legend John Madden passed away

John Madden, Historic American football figure, passed away on Tuesday morning at 85 years of age. The news was confirmed by the NFL, who said that Madden He died unexpectedly today without giving many details about it.

The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k – NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Madden He was a former professional player for the Oakland Raiders, with whom he achieved seven games for the title of the AFC besides having won the SuperBowl in 1976. Later he also became one of the most successful coaches in the NFL, reaching a .759 winning percentage with more than 100 games.

At 42 years old, Madden retired to become official announcer of the NFL, and his contributions towards this sport were truly significant. Not only did it help football fans understand how a game works telestrator, but also became the official face of video games from Madden NFL Football and was the author of many books considered as best-sellers.

Rest in peace, John Madden.

Via: The NY Times