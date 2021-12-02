The project of Apple car it is marked by several peculiarities. It is assumed that Apple is working on an initiative to enter the world of electric and autonomous mobility, although since Cupertino they have hardly spoken in public about it. And throughout 2021 we have come across several somewhat contradictory reports about the future of the vehicle, which would not see the light of day for a few years. But beyond the rumors about the car itself, and the expectation it generates, the Californian company has not been able to stop the departure of some key names linked to its development.

The most recent loss that Apple Car has suffered is that of Michael Schwekutsch, who held the position of Senior Director of Engineering for Apple’s Special Projects Group. It is worth noting that this area is the one in charge of Project Titan, as has also been baptized in the media to the automotive bet of those of the apple.

As published CNBC, Schwekutsch’s departure occurs less than three years after joining Apple, where he has held the position since March 2019. Before arriving in Cupertino, he had an outstanding stint at Tesla, company in which he fulfilled different roles. Under Elon Musk he specialized in powertrain and NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) tests; and later became Vice President of Engineering.

Apple does not stop the bleeding of executives related to Apple Car

Now that it is no longer part of the project in charge of the Apple Car, Michael Schwekutsch’s next challenge will continue to be linked to electric mobility but no longer on land. As indicated by a recent update on your LinkedIn profile, from now on he will be Senior Vice President of Engineering of Archer aviation, a startup dedicated to the development of air taxis.

“The only way to see true climate reform is by not just making cars more sustainable, but all modes of transportation. And air travel clearly has the greatest opportunity to become more sustainable.” Michael Schwekutsch

Michael Schwekutsch’s departure from the Apple Car project represents a new challenge for Apple, which in September he also lost Doug Field. The manager, one of the principals of Project Titan, emigrated from Cupertino to join Ford. And while it was feared that such a change would affect the company’s plans to enter the mobility market, there was a quick response to point to Kevin Lynch – an Apple historian – as the new head of the initiative.

Regardless of the name changes, Apple seems to be sparing no ambition for the Apple Car. According to one of the most recent reports on its development, Californians aim to revolutionize the automotive sector with an autonomous car that would not include steering wheels or pedals.