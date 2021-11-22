In a balance of the North American Leaders Summit, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he proposed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Hydro-Québec company help in the modernization of the hydroelectric plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). ).

In what was an explanation of his proposal to reform the energy sector, The president trusted that there will be cooperation to update equipment of the State productive company like turbines.

“In the case of Canada, we are talking about the electrical industry, about the possibility of cooperation to modernize equipment, turbines in hydroelectric plants.

“They have a public company like the CFE and a possibility was raised that they establish an agreement to modernize hydroelectric plants“Said López Obrador at a press conference from the National Palace.

The head of the federal Executive said that he explained the scope of his initiative and how clean energy was used to do business and loot the country’s resources.

“I told him that they had used the clean energy banner to do dirty business, I explained in detail how they had looted the country in recent times, he allowed me to inform him so that our actions would not be misinterpreted,” he said.

Similarly, López Obrador indicated that regarding the mining industry there is no problem regarding concessions to companies in the sector of that country and that those that have been had have been resolved, above all, in fiscal terms.

“I told him about what they did with the mining companies, how during the neoliberal period they handed over 120 million hectares, I told him that our country has 200 million hectares,” he said.

Read: The Three Friends Summit: Supply Chains, Cars and Migration

On his meeting with President Joe Biden, he highlighted their commitment to invest in a social program “Sembrando Oportunidades” in Central America, starting in Honduras.

In addition, he raised the possibility with Vice President Kamala Harris that the United States help Mexico in expanding the internet signal throughout the country through technological cooperation.

“She agreed to help because she told us she was in charge of coordinating a technology program for the internet, social networks, they are going to reinforce their entire space technology system with many resources and they are going to help us,” said the Mexican president.

Also, AMLO trusted that soon in the United States an immigration reform could be carried out that could benefit 11 million Mexicans who reside in that country irregularly.

The President of the Republic said that his meeting with the heads of State of Canada and the United States had a positive balance, where it was the coincidences that were privileged than the underlying problems.

The Tabasco man described the meeting as between progressive leaders.

“It was a very good visit to Washington; There were many coincidences, I would say that no problem, no substantive difference. I even told them that it was like a conference, a progressive meeting.

“I used the term progressive summit for the coincidences.”

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information