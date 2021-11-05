Jorge Díaz Serrano, impeachment and lawlessness

Jorge Díaz Serrano directed the oil company between 1981 and 1982. A year later he was accused of fraud, for buying two oil tankers at a surcharge of 34 million pesos.

Despite the fact that he spent five years in prison, practically the entire six-year term of Miguel de la Madrid, since he had to be subjected to a process of lawlessness, since he was then a senator for the PRI, finally Díaz Serrano was released because he could not prove himself the acts of which he was accused.

Rogelio Montemayor and the ‘Pemexgate’

Crimes of embezzlement, electoral embezzlement and improper use of powers and powers. These were the charges that were imputed to Rogelio Montemayor in 2002, shortly after the so-called ‘Pemexgate’ was uncovered, the case of illegal financing of Francisco Labastida’s presidential campaign: 1,100 million pesos from the oil company reached the PRI apparatus through the Pemex workers union.

Montemayor led the company in 2000, the election year, in which Vicente Fox became the first president of Mexico not to leave the ranks of the PRI.

He was only detained for a few hours in Texas. He was able to continue his legal process at liberty. When he arrived in Mexico in 2004, he obtained an amparo and, finally, he was exonerated of the charges against him.

Raúl Muñoz Leos, corruption

The next former Pemex director on the list is Raúl Muñoz Leos, who led the state company just after Montemayor, from late 2000 to 2004. His process began in 2007 and he was accused of a loss of 1,724 million pesos.

The Ministry of Public Function (SFP) disqualified him for 10 years, but he lost the case and Muñoz Leos never entered prison.