President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the PRI must endorse the electricity reform proposed by its government more than his declaration of abandoning neoliberalism and declaring himself a center-left political institution.

“It would be very good if they rectified because These are moments of definitions and I hope they support the electricity reformThat would help more than a thousand positions that they are revolutionaries, democrats, that they are centrist; facts, not words, “said the President of the Republic in his morning press conference.

“You have to take them at their word,” he added.

This statement was given after, as part of the conclusions of the 23rd assembly of the PRI, they decided adopt a center-left policy and abandon the postulates of neoliberalism, who was born with Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado.

“By mandate of the # 23AsntaciónPRI we are a center-left party. We are social democrats, feminists, environmentalists, enemies of discrimination, progressives, allies of popular causes. We gave a kick to the neoliberalism that they imposed on us from powerRubén Moreira, leader of the PRI parliamentary fraction in the Chamber of Deputies, wrote on Twitter.

Read: PRI reiterates position: vote on electricity reform after 2022 elections

The federal president maintained that if the PRI decides to go against this constitutional reform, that seeks to give the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) 54% of the electricity marketIt would be betraying the postulates of Lázaro Cárdenas and Adolfo López Mateos.

He accused that continuing to weaken state companies would corroborate that Carlos Salinas de Gortari is their political and moral leader.

“If they vote against this reform, because they are betraying the origins of that party and it is to betray Lázaro Cárdenas to Adolfo López Mateos, is to continue keeping Carlos Salinas de Gortari as political and moral chief ”, warned the head of the federal Executive.

He considered that trying to convince the PAN and PRD to endorse his initiative to reform the electricity sector is difficult, but he welcomed the opening of dialogue to achieve consensus.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed