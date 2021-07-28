Equality advocates, community leaders, and academics asked countries to drive the transformation of food systems to be more inclusive, this during the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit held in Rome.

“It is one of the key questions that we have to address: how to support women small-scale farmers, how to ensure they have the productive resources they need to transform food systems, how to ensure they have the right to the land they farm, ”said Dr. Jemimah Njuki, Director for Africa at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

The sessions highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and human rights, as well as the need for greater recognition of land tenure rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, the links between the humanitarian and humanitarian sectors. developmental.

For his part, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame called for greater investments so that the African women farmers access the productive resources they need.

“There are 1.7 billion rural women and girls in the world, more than a fifth of all humanity. It is unacceptable that they constitute almost half of the agricultural labor force and yet are more likely than men to live in poverty and hunger“Added Sabrina Dhowre Elba, UN Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Also, in a joint statement, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for children and youth to be in the center of food systems transformation, citing how their nutritional health has been hit the hardest even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food is and must be treated as a public good, a common and human right,” said speaker Wenche Barthe Eide, Associate Professor Emerita at the University of Oslo.

