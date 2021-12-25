Aborrajado recipe: typical Colombian craving

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare aborrajado in a simple way, a dish that works excellently as a dessert and that combines two quality foods.

The Colombian aborrajado is a dish that uses the ripe banana as the main ingredient. It is a preparation with exquisite organoleptic characteristics that is capable of providing a good handful of essential nutrients. Of course, it includes cheese inside, so those people who have developed lactose intolerance will have to limit their consumption.

Before starting, it should be noted that ripe banana is a very versatile ingredient at a culinary level. It is a source of carbohydrates and minerals that can be included in the context of a healthy diet. Although it is true that its intake is frequent in athletes, sedentary people will also benefit from its consumption.

Ingredients to prepare aborrajado

If you want to prepare boozy, you will need the following ingredients:

1 ripe banana.

50 grams of mozzarella cheese.

2 tablespoons of flour.

Egg.

80 milliliters of milk.

A pinch of salt.

A pinch of sugar

500 milliliters of sunflower oil.

Banana is a very versatile ingredient in the kitchen and, therefore, it can be used both in desserts and in savory dishes.

Step by Step

Peel and cut the banana into medium pieces. Then, pour the oil into a frying pan over medium heat and add the fruit until it is well browned all over the surface. At this point, remove the banana and place it on plastic wrap. where it will easily squash without sticking. Put a portion of cheese in the center and close until you get a cylinder. The time has come to make the batter. Mix the egg, milk, salt and sugar in a bowl and beat well until you get a homogeneous result. Once this is done, introduce the previously prepared aborrajado and batter until completely covered. To finish, fry the banana in oil over medium heat until it is golden again. The process will take about 5 minutes. When they are ready, remove them and put them on a plate with absorbent paper at the bottom to remove the excess oil. Let cool a little and consume. They can be accompanied, for example, by different jams.

Banana benefits

Do you want to know what are the main benefits that are obtained from the introduction of banana in the diet on a regular basis? It is important to avoid deficiencies of essential nutrients, since otherwise the correct functioning of the human body could be put at risk.

Supposes a source of energy

Banana is a very energetic food. Provides good quality carbohydrates that serve to ensure performance when making maximum efforts. For this reason, It is a fruit that appears regularly in the diet of athletes. In addition, it is not only a good option before exercise, but it can also be ingested afterwards.

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, It is important to supply a source of carbohydrates with another of proteins of high biological value to stimulate glycogen resynthesis after intense physical activity. In this sense, the aborrachado meet the nutritional requirements to get the recovery processes started.

Helps control blood pressure

Not only stands out for its macronutrient content: bananas are also a source of potassium. This mineral have demonstrated be important in regulating blood pressure by decrease the values ​​and, therefore, the risk of suffering cardiovascular accidents that may be life-threatening.

However, this parameter will also depend on many other factors. The microbiota plays a differential role. Stress levels will have to be modulated, otherwise blood pressure could increase chronically. Finally, it is usually advisable to reduce sodium intake, although the answer is not the same in all people, since there is a certain genetic determination in this regard.

Improves intestinal transit

Banana is also a source of fiber. This substance increases the volume of the fecal bolus and causes increased stimulation of the mechanoreceptors of the tube and a more efficient intestinal transit. This effect reduces constipation, although it will be necessary to promote other good habits to end this ailment.

Banana contains fiber, a substance that contributes to good intestinal transit.

According to a research published in the journal Jornal de Pediatria, it is essential to ensure that the fluid intake is optimal. In this way, a part of the fiber will swell to perform its function optimally. Likewise, the regular practice of physical exercise is recommended to stimulate the descent of the fecal bolus through the tube.

Contraindications of the drunkard

Despite the fact that it can be consumed in a punctual way in the diet, remember that it has a certain concentration of trans fats in its interior, as well as quite a few simple carbohydrates. For this reason, it should not appear too frequently, since otherwise inflammatory mechanisms could be set in motion that determined the state of health.

At the same time, it should be noted that an excessive sugar intake in the case of sedentary people would end up generating pancreatic stress, which would negatively impact metabolic function over time. As a general rule, it is recommended to consume complex carbohydrates.

Prepare boring at home in a simple way

As you see, It is easy to prepare aborrajado at home in a short time and with few ingredients. It is an exquisite recipe that can be consumed as a dessert or as an aperitif. It will please almost everyone and will be able to provide carbohydrates and proteins of high biological value. You could even vary the type of cheese used according to your tastes.

Finally, remember that to guarantee the maintenance of good health in the medium term, it will be essential to promote good lifestyle habits. It is convenient to carry out physical exercise on a regular basis, prioritizing the work of muscular strength. It will also make a difference to get at least 7 to 8 quality hours of sleep each night so that the recovery processes are completed optimally.

