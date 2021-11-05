A new update for Metroid Dread is now available

Despite having debuted in very good condition, there are still some problems in Metroid Dread that its developers are already working on solving. Well then MercurySteam released another update for this game, which includes various bug fixes and to the overall experience.

Version 1.0.2 of Metroid Dread It is already available for download right now and here are the update notes:

– Fixed an issue where reloading after a game over would cause more game time to be added only during a specific boss fight.

– Fixed an issue where the game would crash after hitting a frozen enemy by an OIce Missile with the Shine Spark specifically.

– Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely after using the Morph Ball Launcher-

– Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and could not move during a certain attack, thus making the game impossible to complete.

– Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck on the wall when defeating EMII in Ferenia in a certain position.

This patch arrives after the Version 1.0.1, which resolved an error of crash almost to the end of the game. If you still don’t try Metroid Dread, remember that you can now download a free demo of the eShop of the Switch.

Editor’s note: I really did not expect that Metroid Dread would receive constant updates after its launch, since this is something that does not happen as often in Nintendo first-party games, but at least its developers are listening to the complaints from the community.

Via: Nintendo Life