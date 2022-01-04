In general, one of the New Year’s goals is usually to improve health. Despite this, even if the intentions are good, we may commit certain mistakes in our diet.

For example, including certain sauces thinking that they are good and they are not, consuming certain foods that are “light” and are not, and so on.

To do this, we leave here some healthy replacements that you can make in order to reach your goal of improving your health.

Substitute aged cheese for light cheese

The difference Between the cured cheese and the light cheese, at the calorie level it is very high; probably, 200-300 kcal per 100 grams. For cheese lovers, this can lead to a decrease in calories in their day-to-day life, so making this change would lead to a loss of high body fat in a short time.

Replace commercial cocoa with cocoa powder

One of the most common breakfasts is milk with some type of commercial cocoa full of sugar and calories. One of the best changes that can be made is to replace it with pure cocoa, not only because of the calories, but also because of the benefits of cocoa, which are the following:

Cardioprotective Neuroprotective Improved athletic performance





Replace sugary drinks with zero drinks and water

Sugary carbonated drinks are one of the main dangers, not only for increasing body fat, but also for our health. Behind this obesity pandemic, one of the main culprits is this type of drink.

It is normal that at first it is difficult for us to take off these types of drinks since they are very palatable. To begin with, what we can do is change sugary drinks for zero drinks, leaving the calories we consume at zero and, later, change zero drinks for water as the final goal.

Still, we don’t always have to zero out sugar-free drinks. They can be consumed without any problem, but everything in its proper measure.

Change the base of the homemade pizza

Although changing the flour base of the pizza for cauliflower base, directly, does not improve our health as such, if it can help us reduce total calories and, therefore, lower body fat.

The latter can help us improve health since, within a reasonable margin, the lower the body fat, the healthier the individual will be, although, obviously, not everything depends on it.





Reduce the amount of foods of animal origin and increase those of plant origin

When we review the scientific literature, it is more than clear that the more foods of plant origin and less of animal origin, the more benefits cardioprotective and neuroprotective will have the diet.

Although eating food of animal origin is not bad per se (since we always have to compare one food with another), what is clear is that When any type of food is compared with any other of plant origin, the latter wins the battle.

So little by little, it might be a good idea to reduce animal foods.

Replace refined foods with whole grains

Although eating rice or pasta in its refined form does not have any drawback, the fact of including its whole forms will give us a health bonus due to the fiber they contain. As is obvious, fiber has a host of benefits, among which stand out:

Decrease in LDL and total cholesterol Low blood glucose Less likely to suffer from digestive disorders Decrease in blood pressure

Sleep earlier, sleep better

Although this change does not have to do directly with nutrition, it is very important. To explain this, we must eat that we have a part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex (PFC), which is responsible for inhibiting the brain’s impulses.

A person who does not rest properly is a person whose CPF is not able to efficiently inhibit impulses from the brain, making us more likely to eat more

