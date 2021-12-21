Healthcare metaverse: Many large tech companies believe the metaverse will be the next big thing in healthcare. But what is it and what could it mean for the healthcare sector?

What is the metaverse?

The term ‘metaverse’ is generally believed to have originated from Neal Stephenson’s 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash. The world depicted in the novel portrays humans as interacting avatars and as software agents in a virtual 3D space.

Most people envision the metaverse as a virtual space accessed with a headset. It would connect various digital environments that could be used for everything. From work to leisure activities like concerts, trips to the movies, or just hanging out.

Healthcare Metaverse: Will Enable a More Consistent and Connected Dynamic Digital World on the Move

This presents significant opportunities for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to become more mainstream. The metaverse will be to virtual reality and augmented reality what modern smartphones were to the first mobile phones a few decades ago.

VR and AR technology It has experienced immense progress in recent years. High-end headphones can intelligently trick the human eye into seeing in 3D while animations move in a virtual world. Another advance is the rollout of 5G, which will enable a more consistent and connected dynamic digital world on the move.

Healthcare Metaverse: How Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Are Infiltrating Healthcare

New and disruptive technologies based on AR and VR are emerging to improve medical education and training, as well as processes and procedures.

Medical training and learning

Virtual reality is used in the training of doctors and medical personnel to bring students inside the human body. Providing a 360 ° view of ailments or replicating real-world procedures.

Medical schools are also beginning to incorporate AR into the curriculum. This, to provide students with valuable opportunities for hands-on learning. AR programs are used to simulate surgical and patient encounters. Allowing medical students to visualize and practice new techniques. Furthermore, immersive experiences could be recreated from actual surgeries in which students will feel and feel the actual repeated surgery as if they were the surgeons themselves.

It is not inconceivable that the metaverse could also become the first training ground for the next generation of surgical robots. Where, through Artificial Intelligence, surgical robots would learn to operate surgeries on humans.

Surgical Procedures and Pre and Post Surgical Evaluations

Building on the existing use of surgical robots, more complicated surgeries are established to make increasing use of AR.

Possible applications range from the removal of cancerous tumors to the performance of complicated spinal surgeries. These developments will further improve surgical precision and flexibility for complex procedures. AR is already providing surgical staff with new ways to access information that is more compatible with surgical workflows. As in the sterile field of the operating room, for example, real-time guidance is provided in the surgeon’s field of view of the surgical site through integration with the operating room of navigation systems and data fusion from multiple image sources. .

Preoperative and postoperative evaluations can also benefit from the use of RA to optimize surgical outcomes with a more personalized intervention based on data analysis.

Well-being, fitness and quality of life

Gamification, the use of game mechanics in non-gaming environments, offers new ways to connect healthcare providers and patients. Its use in healthcare settings is largely restricted to wellness and fitness applications today, for example AR is used to deliver smarter workouts with the guidance of virtual instructors.

Virtual reality has also been shown to help improve the quality of life for people with dementia. One study equipped patients with a virtual reality headset to “visit” one of five virtual environments, including a cathedral and a sandy beach.

After 16 monitored sessions, the researchers found that patients were better able to recall old memories, which improved mood and provided positive mental stimulation.

