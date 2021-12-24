35.6% of those surveyed meet with fewer people than before, while 30.1% stopped going to meetings. Another 6.8% had a reduction in their income, 1.4% are unemployed and another 1.4% said they prefer to save.

How much will they spend on gifts this year? 28% said they will allocate between 2,500 and 5,000 pesos, 25.2% between 1,000 and 2,500 pesos, 18.2% between 5,000 and 7,000, 14.7% up to 1,000 pesos, and 14.1% more than 7,000 pesos.

Among the expenses that people have reduced the most have been for the purchase of gifts, exchanges, posadas and Christmas dinner.

“Now the meetings are much smaller than before and the same posadas are not held either. In addition, if you are going through a difficult time, surely you do not give to all your loved ones, but only to your direct family, so it is not surprising that what has been cut the most budget is gifts “, he said the company.

Regarding the origin of the resources with which they will pay the expenses this season, the Christmas bonus (29.4%), credit card or department (23.8%) stand out; normal income (21%), with savings (15.4%); with a savings fund (4.9%), with a bond (3.5%) and with a loan (2.1%).

“Although gifts and other expenses that we have at this time are part of our culture, we must always make a budget and stick to it so as not to end up in debt. In addition, we invite people to consider that this January slope will be one of the most difficult in many years, so it is best to spend wisely, “said Yotepresto.com.