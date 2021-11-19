4 Very rare Xiaomi products that you are going to want this Christmas

Make the list of Christmas gifts it gets harder and harder if you like the technology. Everybody has a smartphone, a smart watch, an external battery and accessories of all kinds. Today we are going to teach you 4 Xiaomi products quite rare that surely you like and that you did not know until now. Also, all of them can be buy in Spain and no need to resort to import pages. If you want to give or that give away technology this can be a good option outside the most typical.

My Power Strip, a very geeky Xiaomi strip

You have probably never considered changing the strip that you have under the desk. Xiaomi It has a very interesting solution that will save you cables and the need for chargers. It is a strip called My Power Strip which has 3 classic wall sockets and 3 USB for charging devices.

My Power Strip | Xiaomi

This will allow you to charge your mobile, tablet or any device without having to occupy traditional wall or USB plugs on your computer. It’s a very cheap product and quite useful for anyone who has a desk to work or study.

My Vacuum Cleaner Mini, a powerful and cheap handheld vacuum cleaner

If you have a car or motorcycle, this device is perfect to keep it clean. It’s about a handheld vacuum cleaner that it is capable of sucking up dirt with enough power and that it occupies like a bottle of water. It has several accessories and is perfect for vacuuming tight areas or taking it out of the house.

My Vacuum Cleaner Mini | Xiaomi

Costs about 35 euros, has a suction capacity of 13,000 Pa and is recharged with a USB. It is a perfect device to clean the car, the computer, the keyboard or small corners.

My Precision Screwdriver Kit, the perfect screwdriver set

It is one of the few Xiaomi products which have no display, cables or battery, but it is also one of the best. East screwdriver kit with tips is perfect for disassembling any appliance you have at home.

My Precision Screwdriver Kit | Xiaomi

It costs about 20 euros and has everything you need to not be left without disassembling or fixing something. Mobile phones, electronic devices, consoles, etc. Is a very useful tool that you are going to love having at home.

My Portable Air Pump, a portable tire inflator

This is another of the rarest and most useful products around the world. Xiaomi catalog. It is a portable air compressor that is capable of inflating the wheels of a car, a bike or a balloon. It is extremely compact, has several inflation functions and has enough battery power for several car wheels.

My Portable Air Pump | Xiaomi

It is the perfect complement if you don’t have a place to inflate car wheels or to carry it in the trunk in case you get stranded. It can also inflate mattresses or any float, making it very versatile. For about 40 euros it will be one of the best things you can give away.

These 4 Xiaomi products can be purchased on the company’s own website, at Amazon or in many of the Spanish physical technology stores. If you are tired of giving away classic products this is a very good opportunity to surprise.