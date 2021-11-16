It was quite common a few years ago to see a huge number of rooted terminals. This was because both the Android software and the respective manufacturers’ customization layers had fairly limited tools .

The root is an element that we have been seeing in Android from time immemorial. This not only guarantees you the possibility of altering the aesthetics, but also of squeeze the most the functions that the smartphone brings, although is it worth it today?

Currently, in full deployment of the new version of Android and with the software of the different companies developed, it is not profitable to carry out root for various reasons. First, because Android 12 It brings with it multiple ways to personalize your mobile, such as dynamic wallpapers. On the other hand, it can generate certain risks irremediable that, given the capabilities of current smartphones, it is not worth running.

What kind of problems

It is not a process excessively complicated, especially considering the huge number of tutorials you can find on the Internet. However, simply starting the process comes with some problems.

The first is that you say goodbye to the warranty. This means that any kind of errors or damages suffered by the phone will not be covered by the manufacturer, so the only option will be to pay for the damage or for a new mobile.

Not only that, but the simple fact of rooting the terminal disables certain security parameters which can be very dangerous if we are not careful afterwards. Not to mention that a mistake could mean blocking the device or that some applications will deny you access. It is true that it can be avoided, but the control about root should be very high.

Today the Disadvantages far outweigh the benefits to root a smartphone. For this reason, we believe that the risk is not worth taking. Even so, if you have a lot of experience in this matter, it is likely that you will continue to take advantage of it. On the other hand, if you intend to start your way, it is possible that your train has already passed.