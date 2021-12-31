12/30/2021 On at 21:51 CET

EP

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Thursday 161,688 new cases of COVID-19, 74,487 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 72,912 positives were reported, which shows the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 6,294,745 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,775.27, compared to 1,508.39 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 842,382 positives have been registered.

In this Thursday’s report they have been added 74 new deaths, compared to 82 last Thursday. Up to 89,405 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 282 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Nowadays, there are 10,768 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (10,411 this Wednesday) and 1,803 in the ICU (1,773 this Wednesday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,662 admissions (1,727 this Wednesday) and 1,323 new arrivals (1,239 this Wednesday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 8.81 percent (8.51% this Wednesday) and in ICUs at 19.42 percent (19.10 this Wednesday).

The autonomous communities have carried out 2,413,264 diagnostic tests, of which 1,342,488 have been PCR and 1,070,776 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5,131.74.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 20.47 percent, up from 20.37 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

Vaccination

On the other hand, the autonomous communities have administered until this Thursday a total of 83,529,797 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. This represents 96.4 percent of those distributed, which amount to 86,690,398 units.

The Ministry of Health has updated the calculation of Moderna’s booster doses, since only half a dose per person is administered in these booster doses. Thus, according to these data, 10,666,369 third doses have already been administered, 7,589,705 from Pfizer and 3,076,664 from Moderna. These data collect the additional doses in people with a high-risk condition and those who live in residences, as well as those over 60 years of age and those vaccinated with a single dose of Janssen.

In addition, a total of 898,676 children ages 5 to 11 have already received their first dose, which is 34,902 more than yesterday (863,774), after the start of vaccination on Wednesday, December 15.

A total of 37,869,504 people have already received the complete guideline, 4,257 more than yesterday. This represents 89.9 percent of those over 12 years of age. On the other hand, a total of 38,766,041 people have received at least one dose, 92 percent of the target population.

The data indicate that 59,085,843 doses of Pfizer have been delivered in Spain, with 58,424,423 administered; 15,041,710 corresponding to Moderna, with 12,434,164 already inoculated; 9,048,320 from AstraZeneca, with 9,792,990 injected; and 2,140,525 from Janssen, with which 1,979,544 people have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against COVID-19 based on data collected between December 27, 2020, the day on which vaccinations began, and December 29.