Weighted vests are an exercise tool used to intensify the routine in order to further develop muscles and increase endurance. They are compatible for any training either indoors or outdoors.

If you are looking for the most suitable one for you, we will show you a selection:

With adjustable weights

Sveltus Weight Vest





This weighted vest can hold from 1 to 10 kg according to the capacity of each user. It is divided into 38 pockets with a maximum capacity of 300 gr each and adjustable straps and velcro in the torso area.

Its price is 49.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Sveltus Weight Vest 10 Kg

Adidas Vest





Signature Adidas This vest has compartments with zippers to be able to adjust the weight safely. A total of 10 kg that are divided into 8 strategically placed pockets.

It is available for 84.95 euros.

Regun Vest





If you sweat a lot during exercise, this vest is made of fabric Breathable oxford which helps sweating. It has a total weight of 15 kg divided into 32 adjustable pockets.

It is available for 24.29 euros.

Regun Vest Strength Training Jacket – 15kg Oxford Cloth Breathable Weighted Vest Strength Training Jacket for Fitness Training

Domyos cross training vest





Intensify your workouts fitness with this vest from 6 to 10 kg. It is divided into 4 plates of 1 kg plus the rest of the weight of the garment itself that you can adjust to the trunk using the incorporated straps and hooks.

It is available for 49.99 euros.

Adjustable weighted vest cross training bodybuilding 10 kg

Tunturi Vest





Made in nylon, has a weight of up to 15 kg divided into 8 small interchangeable bags. It has straps to adjust the waist is similar on both sides.

It is available for 89 euros.

Vest for weights 15 kg Tunturi

Casall Vest





A model one piece It has a weight of 1 to 10 kg divided into a total of 25 pockets. It closes with velcro, fully adapting to the trunk and with two sizes available according to height.

Its price is 129 euros.

Unisex Performance 10kg Casall weighted vest

Trainlikefight vest





This model works with weighted plates not included of a maximum weight of 10 kg. It has velcro parts to be able to customize it and adjust it using straps.

Its price is 69.95 euros.

TRAINLIKEFIGHT MEV Entry Vest – Adjustable Weighted Vest for Training, Cross Training, Calisthenics or Fitness (Suitable for Weighted Plates) – Coyote / Arena

Capital Sport Vest





It is composed of 10 metal weights divided into pockets that you can regulate according to the intensity of the exercise. It is available in various colors and adjusts to the body using straps and soft padding.

Its price is 74.99 euros.

CAPITAL SPORTS Monstervest – Weighted vest, Metal-filled training weight vest, Weight vest with nylon adjustable strap, Reinforced exterior, Soft padding, 10 kg weight, Green

Training vest





It has a total weight of 15 kg divided into 38 bags that can be easily removed. Its fabric is raincoat and repels dust specks making it even more suitable for outdoor use.

Its price is 38.99 euros (before 69.99 euros)

Adjustable Weighted Training Vest Max. 15 kg with Individual Weights

Cross-shaped vests

Reflective vest





This type of shape ensures better mobility and comfort with a weight of 8 kg distributed throughout the garment. Has details reflective for night use or in dimly lit spaces.

It is available for 43.99 euros (before 68 euros).

Weight vest for sports practice with reflective bands – 8 kg

Domyos vest





Regardless of the type of physique you have, this vest adapts to all bodies thanks to its straps. It has a weight of 5 kg of sand filling so that it does not cause injuries or injuries.

It is available for 24.99 euros.

Weight training cross training vest 5 kg

Reebok unisex vest





The closure of this model is by means of a double system of buckle front and has a ventilation with laser cut stimulates air flow. Its weight is 3 kg distributed by the straps and the part of the back.

It is available for 33.29 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Reebok Weight Vest, Unisex-Adult, 3 kg

Tunturi blue vest





If you are one of those who cannot live without your phone, this vest has a compartment mesh to store it in training. It is made of neoprene fabric and has a total weight of 5 kg.

Its price is 55 euros.

Vest for weights 5 kg Tunturi

Proiron Vest





You can choose between different weights: 5, 8 and 10 kg made up of bags of iron sand sealed. In the lower part it has adjustable straps that adjust to the trunk and are reflective for night activities.

Its price is 59.99 euros.

PROIRON Adjustable Weighted Vest for Running, 5kg, 8kg, 10kg Weight Loss Vest, Gym Training, Strength Exercises (10kg)

Vest Dinae





With this vest in addition, some weights are included for the ankles which are perfect for fitness or weight loss. It has a pocket for mobile or headphones and the straps are made of elastic fabric.

It is available for 49.99 euros.

Neoprene vest





It has a weight of 10 kg filled with sand which ensures that the load is distributed evenly. The materials are breathable and quick-drying to prevent skin damage.

Its price is 40.38 euros.

NEOPRENE WEIGHT VEST | OF 5 AND 10 KG

