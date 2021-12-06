Photo: Fourth Estate

The past of Zamir Villaverde García has a series of disciplines and arrests for criminal acts. The businessman recently linked to the nephew of President Castillo, has to his credit two convictions and one visit to the Miguel Castro Castro penitentiary. In addition to a series of tax investigations, one of them for money laundering and also a complaint for physical and psychological abuse of his ex-partner.

According to the records of the Peruvian Air Force, Zamir Villaverde García was expelled from the institution, when it was discovered that he committed criminal acts along with other non-commissioned officers during his days on duty. In an official ceremony, he was demoted for violating decorum and military discipline. After that he would be processed in the civil jurisdiction.

In February 2007 he was arrested by the police, accused of being one of the criminals who robbed the Donatello restaurant, located on Pardo Avenue. In this robbery, the assailants fled in a vehicle under the name of Zamir Villaverde. During the chase, a serenazgo agent from the Miraflores district was injured by a firearm.

At that time, Zamir Villaverde was the head of the Inversiones Vigarza company, which had some contracts with state entities, in addition to being a worker at Sedapal, in Surquillo. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, for aggravated robbery, but he only served two years imprisoned in the Castro Castro prison. In May 2013, he was also sentenced to a 4-year suspended sentence for collusion and falsification of documents. Although at present he does not have a criminal record.

In 2016, he was denounced by his ex-partner, Marylyn Reyes Heredia, at the La Molina police station. The report stated that Zamir Villaverde had thrown her to the ground, then kicked her in the right leg, grabbed her by the neck and hit her head on the floor, while threatening her.

Previously, Zamir Villaverde has been presented in the media as a security specialist, he was interviewed after the November 2020 marches. He has been the owner of the security company Vigarza SAC, which is owned by his family. He is currently the general manager of Mazavig, the transportation company that owns the truck used by Fray Vásquez Castillo, the president’s nephew. At the same time, Mazavig is the majority shareholder of Villaverde Company, a company that is dedicated to real estate investments, of which he is also a proxy. The latter involved in a land dispute and eviction complaints in Cerro Azul.

The information about the criminal past of Zamir Villaverde, adds to the series of questions that President Castillo has been receiving, about his meetings in Breña’s house and the environment that surrounds him. All this in the middle of the discussion for the presidential vacancy that he will have to face.

