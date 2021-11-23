YouTube will give free courses to create gaming content

In case you always dreamed of being successful YouTuber or streamer of video games, then this news is for you. Happens that Youtube will be offering free courses where they will teach how to create gaming content, and above all, the rules that you must follow to be able to monetize it on the platform.

Different personalities and experts from the industry will participate in this course, and then you can meet them:

This School for Creators will take place from December 23 to 2 of this year, and as I said before, it will cover a wide range of topics to succeed as YouTuber. What topics? Here we explain it to you.

– November 23, 10:00 AM – How to Make Successful Live Broadcasts

– November 25, 10:00 AM – YouTube Shorts and Gaming

– November 30, 10:00 AM – Monetization alternatives for gamers

– December 2, 10:00 AM – Special Panel: Women in Gaming

All of them will be freely available on the channel Creators from Youtube.

If you are interested in participating and want to register, then visit the following link. You will need to have your email address, the name of your channel of Youtube and your full name. Similarly, do not forget to specify which of these sessions you want to attend.

Editor’s note: I think this is a great opportunity for those who are interested in creating this type of content. Nowadays it is much more difficult to be a successful YouTuber, and any help you can receive is always welcome.

Via: Tolima Alert