The YouTube video platform reported that 722 million content claims of the Content ID system have been registered during this year, which represent 99% of the total and less than 1% were appealed, according to the Transparency Report of Rights of Author.

Within 1%, limited cases where appeals increase, the report data shows us that the majority, approximately 60% of the resolutions were in favor of whoever uploaded the content.

“The report seeks to make the process and tools through which the copyright administration is managed within YouTube transparent,” the company communicated.

Through three mechanisms YouTube complies with copyright and gives content owners control of their material: one, the web form (public and available for deletion for copyright infringement); two, the Copyright Match (which automatically identifies videos that are actual or potential copies of other videos); and three, the Content ID (available to owners with more complex rights management needs such as film studios and record labels).

“These investments and technologies balance the needs of all creators and owners of rights with the aim of having a better management,” he added.

Currently, YouTube has more than 2 billion registered users and more than 500 hours of video are uploaded every minute. In addition, in the last three years, it has paid more than 30,000 million dollars to creators, artists and media companies.

“YouTube has over 50 million music and premium subscribers, including testers, in 95 countries as of September 2021. Thanks to Content ID, YouTube has created an entirely new revenue stream from ad-supported user-generated content: Paying more than 5.5 billion to the rights holders for ads only as of December 2020, of content claimed and monetized through the tool, ”stated YouTube in its report.

