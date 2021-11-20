YouTube co-founder protests against private dislikes

A few weeks ago, you will remember that Youtube announced that they would be eliminating the public accountant of dislikes. That is, only the creators of their respective content will be able to see how many dislikes got your video. Apparently, this measure will serve to counteract hate raids towards certain channels, but there are many people who are not happy with this decision and among them we have Jawe Karim, one of the co-founders of this platform.

Karim was also the first person to upload a video to Youtube, which is named Me at the zooy that to date has registered more than 200 million views since it was uploaded 16 years ago. Well, it was through this video where Karim shared his opinion regarding this change:

“The ability to quickly and easily identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform. Why? Because not all user-generated content is good. It cannot be. In fact, most of it is not good and that is fine. The idea was never that all content is good. The idea was, however, that among all the immense amount of content there were great creations waiting to be exhibited. The process works and has a name: wisdom of the masses. The process is broken when the platform interferes. So the platform inevitably loses quality. Does YouTube want to be a place where everything is mediocre? Because nothing can be great if nothing is great. There’s just one thing more important in business than ‘do it better’ and it’s about ‘don’t screw it up.’

As you can see Karim He is not at all happy with this decision, and much of what he writes definitely makes sense. At least here in Mexico it is still possible to see the dislikes of each video, but this change will gradually be implemented throughout the world.

Editor’s note: The truth is that being able to see the dislikes in the videos was something useful. When looking for a tutorial or something informative, if there was a video with a lot of dislikes I would usually go to another, since the community does not usually lie in this type of videos. But now without an accountant, it will be a matter of reading the comments and that is not always the most accurate.

Via: Dexerto