For this holiday season, the sector estimated that the sale of “pirate” Christmas series will represent half of the 70 million that are expected to be marketed in the country, involving risks for consumers and millionaire losses for the formal market.

Alberto Larios Segura, president and director of the organizing committee of Expo Eléctrica y Solar Norte, pointed out that at least 35 million “pirate” Christmas series will be sold, which do not have the Official Mexican Standard (NOM).

Based on information from the National Confederation of Electrical Material and Equipment Merchants Associations (Conacomee), the value of this informal trade is estimated at 3,000 million pesos.

“The most serious thing about what we are talking about is seeing that in the Christmas series market an infinity is still arriving with incandescent light, at this point they should already be LED technology,” Larios Segura said in a virtual conference.

These Christmas series are not safe enough and are prone to the risk of short circuits, since they generate an overheating caused by the poor quality of the cable coating and to this is added the multicontacts and extensions, also “pirates”.

The electricity consumption of this type of series is 75 watts for each one, and normally several are connected in homes, he added.

In that sense, Larios Segura called on the population to acquire Christmas series that have the NOM and not those from Asia that are already sold everywhere, even in established stores, since they endanger their homes with fatal consequences and fires in houses.

In addition to this request, he recommended that people, when placing their Christmas series, distribute them in several contacts to avoid overheating.

For Larios Segura, the work in customs to prevent the entry of this type of products is still a duty, but beyond that, what the authorities do, it is the population that has to raise awareness and stop buying them.

“What is the government doing? Well, I do not know because in theory things are being taken care of, but when you see so much product that does not meet the norm, “pirates”, there are two: either they are very skilled at passing it or there are many arrangements, “he said.

