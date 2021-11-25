When your handheld vacuum comes with a warning regarding the use of lasers, you know that it has already gone to the next level. And is that the vacuum cleaner Dyson V15 Detect Not only does it look like something out of a science fiction movie because of its futuristic design, but now counts and measures the size of dust particles with a powerful green laser beam that allows us see the dust off the ground to be more certain than ever that we have eliminated the enemy.

The Dyson V15 Detect follow in the footsteps of the V11: it is a high-power cordless vacuum cleaner, with an LCD screen, removable battery and an arsenal of accessories that adapt it to the most varied cleaning situations.

But in this new version up the ante with the technology that it includes and gives us two particularly attractive features to have what they call a “scientific proof” of a thorough cleaning.

Laser power

On the one hand, we have the aforementioned laser, which is incorporated into the “Slim Fluffly” brush. When activated, this laser makes the naked eye visible what we cannot see with the naked eye: dust particles from up to 10 microns in size. The laser is angularly precise (that is, it is tilted at the exact angle to “collide” with the particles), and the choice of color has not been random. Green was chosen because it creates the greatest contrast, regardless of how much light there is in the area you are vacuuming.

This feature of the Dyson V15 Detect allows us to check that the floor is truly dust-free, and not that it just looks like one. And boy is it surprising when aiming at a seemingly clean area, only to discover under scrutiny of the green laser a small galaxy of specks of dust. A dream come true for allergy sufferers.

On the other hand, and following the line that we can know how much we are cleaning, the LCD screen of the Dyson V15 Detect no longer only shows the available suction modes, but also allows us to see how much dust the handheld vacuum has sucked in and know the sizes of the different particles. This is accomplished with a piezoelectric sensor inside the vacuum that can count up to 15,000 times per second.

This was particularly revealing when Dyson vacuuming the carpet, a surface that hides dust very well and on which we cannot use the help of the laser. I did the test on a carpet that had recently been cleaned by a robot vacuum cleaner. As I started the dust count on the Dyson V15 Detect screen, I was surprised to see how the number of particles increased rapidly, demonstrating that a more thorough cleaning was necessary.

Speaking of cleaning depth. Another very interesting feature of the Dyson V15 Detect is its ability to increase suction power automatically when they are faced with a larger amount of dust, which you can identify thanks to the aforementioned piezoelectric sensor. Once the dust level normalizes, the suction power returns to its previous level. We can also manually choose the desired suction power (eco, auto or boost), although the automatic option will help us to make the battery last as long as possible.

Now, if you’ve never used one of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners, you might be wondering how powerful a “handheld” vacuum can be for cleaning the house. But the Dyson V15 Detect and a traditional handheld vacuum have as much in common as an electric scooter and a Tesla. Have 240 AW suction power, its Dyson Hyperdymium motor spins up to 125,000 revolutions per minute, and its battery allows a use of up to 60 continuous minutes (depending on the suction power we are using).

Is your house too big (or too dirty) and the 60 minutes of the Dyson V15 Detect does not reach you? Well, having a removable battery system you can buy an additional one, change it and continue as usual. This same system that allows the batteries to be removed and charged independently thanks to a small port on the battery itself also makes it more practical. Since not only does it not disable the equipment while it is charging, but we can leave the battery charging, for example, in a piece of furniture or in a small corner without the rest of the body.

The user experience is excellentGreat results, information at a glance, and the ability to move from one room to the next without stopping to move a wire. And to contribute to cleaner air, the Dyson V15 Detect features advanced 5-layer filtration technology and captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns to expel clean air.

Although the laser and the piezoelectric sensor get all the attention in terms of technological innovations, there are also some engineering advances that greatly improve the performance of the handheld vacuum without having highly complex components. For example, systems to avoid hair tangling human in the brushes, renewed especially in two of the accessories that accompany the Dyson V15 Detect: the High Torque, and the motorized mini-brush.

The latter has an anti-tangle conical design, which directs the sucked hairs directly into the container through a spiral movement, thus preventing them from getting tangled in the head. This adds a lot to the user experience, eliminating the frustrating need to detangle hairs from the various components of the Dyson vacuum.

The line-up Complete Dyson V15 Detect accessories includes:

Laser Slim Fluffy Brush: incorporates the laser and is special for hard floors

High Torque anti-tangle brush

Mini motorized brush for human or pet hair

Corner with LED light to reach dark and narrow areas and see what you are cleaning

Designed for precise cleaning around corners and tight spaces

Tough Corner Attachment – Bends to reach low spots by adjusting the tube angle to 90 °

Multifunction accessory works as a brush and as an accessory for mattresses

Soft brush: to remove dust from screens and surfaces.

Stiff bristle brush for stubborn dirt

Charger for the Dyson vacuum cleaner, with or without the charging base

Dyson V15 Detect, is it worth it? Dyson is a Premium brand and that is reflected in their prices: the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute edition, with 2 brushes and 8 accessories, is sold for € 699, and the Complete Extra edition, with 2 brushes and 12 accessories, for € 829. But I can confidently say that worth what it costs. The power, technology and quality of the Dyson V15 Detect are unmatched in their category, and not only will you have a product that cleans in depth, but it shows you empirically that it has done so thanks to its particle counter and green laser. At this point, you just have to ask yourself one question: opt for an automatic cleaning robot such as Roborock, Conga or even Dyson that works autonomously with good results or, on the contrary, a handheld model with more power but that demands human interaction. Either option is viable, with its advantages and disadvantages.